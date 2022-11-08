Elizabeth Potthast shares adorable photo with her ‘snuggly man’ Winston and asks who he looks like

Elizabeth Potthast asked fans about who her son looks like most while snuggling him. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance akum Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast decided to get interactive with fans while having a bonding moment with her infant son, Winston.

Libby gave birth to Winston on October 7 and appears to be having fun showing him off to her 90 Day audience.

Through her Instagram Stories, Libby snapped a barefaced selfie wearing oversized black-rimmed glasses with her hair in a bun on the top of her head.

She appeared to be on a couch as baby Winston lay sleeping on her chest, snuggled in a baby blanket. In the first image, Elizabeth had a slight smile on her face as she wrote over the capture, “My snuggly man.”

In the second post, Elizabeth asked onlookers, “Does he look like me or Andrei?”

The poll’s votes relayed that fans thought Winston looked like Libby more than Andrei. She won with 57% of the votes.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

A famous 90 Day Fiance quote came out of Elizabeth Potthast’s first pregnancy

When Libby was pregnant with her and her husband Andrei Castravet’s first child, Eleanor, Libby and Andrei’s arguing spawned a famous 90 Day Fiance quote.

Libby was nagging Andrei in their kitchen while very pregnant. She was still working while Andrei was unemployed even though he could work in the U.S. at that time. Andrei grew increasingly frustrated with Libby’s insistence that he asked her dad for a job and snapped.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In doing so, Andrei told Libby, “Don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy.”

Since then, Andrei has dropped another special quote which took place when he was screaming at Libby’s sisters to leave his house. He shouted, “Get out of my f*****g birthday house.”

With plenty more time this Happily Ever After? season, there is still room for Andrei to grace viewers with another memorable one-liner.

Elizabeth and Andrei just announced their pregnancy on Happily Ever After?

Happily Ever After? viewers just watched Libby, Andrei, and Eleanor travel to the Grand Canyon in Arizona with their dads as they announced the news that they were expecting.

It took Libby’s dad Chuck Potthast a minute to understand the sign they made for the reveal, but he was ecstatic once he figured it out.

Libby and Andrei’s mainstream announcement came by way of an Instagram post, meaning that was the way the rest of Libby’s family would find out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.