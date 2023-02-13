Elizabeth Potthast went all out for her husband Andrei Castravet’s birthday weekend, and she kicked off the festivities with a fun getaway.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared photos online of their adventures, including one of her posing poolside.

While Andrei wasn’t in the photo, and Elizabeth didn’t tag her location, she explained that the trip was all for her husband.

The 32-year-old had a bit of fun herself as she relaxed in a leopard print bikini while enjoying the 80-degree weather.

The photo showed a smiling Elizabeth with her hair in a ponytail while donning stylish sunglasses as she snapped the selfie.

“PRE-BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS FOR MY HUSBAND,” she captioned the snap posted on her Instagram Story.

Elizabeth Potthast was lounging poolside. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast pens a sweet message for Andrei Castravet’s birthday

The relaxing weekend wasn’t about Elizabeth, although she took full advantage of the getaway.

It was all about Andrei, who celebrated his birthday with his wife and their two kids.

Elizabeth posed a mashup on Instagram of her favorite moments with Andrei, not just of their weekend celebration but other memorable snaps with the dad of two and his kids from several different occasions.

“Oh my husband. What a man indeed 😍❤️‍🔥 he has exceeded my expectations of what a husband/father is and can be,” said Elizabeth in her birthday post.

The TLC personality continued to rave about the Moldovan native in the post and noted that he was more than just her husband.

She called him her “best friend, lover, confidant, protector, chauffeur, gentleman,⁣ my European man, business partner and ZADDY. “

The weekend marked the second birthday celebration for the Castravets this year, as their daughter Eleanor turned 4 in January.

The pair went all out for a swanky birthday party with colorful decorations and sweet treats for the kids, including a cotton candy station.

The most exciting part was the mini zoo in their backyard, which had ducks, piglets, goats, and rabbits for the kids to play with.

The highlight though was little Eleanor riding a pony/unicorn in her pink sequined dress as her dad Andrei stayed by her side.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Viori Beauty

Elizabeth has partnered with several brands, thanks to her growing social media popularity, with 850,000 Instagram followers.

One of her sponsored posts was for Viori Beauty, a natural cosmetics company.

Elizabeth tried their shampoo and conditioner bars and raved about how much her hair has improved since then; her exact words were, “I’m OBSESSED.”

“My hair has been so silky shiny and smooth…I love that my hair doesn’t feel hard and stripped after washing too!”

The Viori bars are made of rice water and are 100% vegan. The products are also sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and paraben-free and are all handmade.

Elizabeth also shared the discount code, “BFCM20,” which gives buyers 20% off during purchase.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.