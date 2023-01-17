Elizabeth Potthast bonds with her newborn. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast looks amazing after giving birth to her son Winston a few months ago, and the second time mom is spending a lot of bonding time with her newborn.

We caught a glimpse of Elizabeth’s post-baby body after she shared a photo on social media clad in a tight bodysuit.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a sleeping Winston wrapped in her arms while clad in a body-hugging black catsuit.

Elizabeth posed barefoot at home as she snapped a mirror selfie to capture the sweet bonding moment with her first son.

She wore black-rimmed glasses in the photo posted on her Instagram Story and her hair was parted to the side and flowing down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Winston stole the show in his colorful little onesie as he cuddled up to his mom.

“He’s a very good sleeper🤞🏻,” Elizabeth noted in her post.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast kicked off 2023 with a family vacation

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and her husband Andrei Castravet have been enjoying their life as a family of four.

Baby Winston joined the couple’s three-year-old daughter Eleanor and now the parents have their hands full. However, that hasn’t stopped the family from going on their adventures, and they’ve already checked the first one for 2023 off their list.

The foursome packed their bags and left their home in Florida for some time away in Georgia Alpine Village, where they made some new memories for the New Year.

Elizabeth shared a slew of photos from their vacation on Instagram and captioned the post, “First family trip together of 2023 🖤🤩.”

Elizabeth also had something else to celebrate this month as it marked three months postpartum.

The mom of two snapped a photo as she got all dressed up for a night out and marveled at how quickly three months had gone by.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Tula

Elizabeth is officially a social media influencer thanks to her growing Instagram following, and some time ago, she partnered with the skincare company, Tula.

She posted a photo with their full line of products displayed on a table while holding up one of her favorite items from the line, the So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub.

Elizabeth raved about the Tula products and noted that they have become her everyday essentials for her skincare. She revealed that after incorporating the Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser with the scrub, she saw results within a week.

“I’m so excited to share TULA with you because I know you will love it too!” said Elizabeth. “Their products are cruelty free & never tested on animals! Not to mention all of their products are made from Superfoods and Probiotics!”

Elizabeth also shared a 15% discount code as she urged her followers to embrace their skin.

