90 Day Fiance couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet posed for an enchanting photoshoot that featured them in their best light.

Living in Florida, Elizabeth and Andrei get to enjoy the warm, sunny weather year-round, and they recently took advantage of some breathtaking views in The Sunshine State.

The Florida-based couple engaged in a couples photoshoot captured along Sand Key in Clearwater Beach, courtesy of Lindsey VanderWal Photography.

Elizabeth shared the stunning image on her Instagram, where she has 849,000 followers.

The shot presented itself as a silhouette as the Florida skyline approached dusk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A gorgeous orange skyline acted as the backdrop for the photo, with palm trees, sand, and a wooden path leading to the ocean.

90 Day Fiance couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet pose for an alluring beachfront photo

Andrei hoisted Elizabeth with both arms as they faced each other for the evening capture.

Elizabeth lifted her legs into the air, arching her back and pointing her toes for the gorgeous portrait.

The TLC beauty captioned her share, “He lifts me up. 💕🔥 ⁣,” adding a slew of hashtags which read, #elizabethandandrei #myman #thecastravets #lindseyvanderwalphotography #floridasunsets #europeanman and #complete.

Lindsey VanderWal Photography has also captured Elizabeth, Andrei, and their kids, Eleanor and Winston, in gorgeous family photos.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, seen below, the photogenic family of four posed for a beautiful outdoor photoshoot in a wheat field. Elizabeth looked amazing in the photo, donning a sparkly sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and red strappy heels.

Andrei was dapper in his printed button-down shirt and velvet pants, while Eleanor and Winston matched Mom and Dad in similar hues of green and red.

“Castravet Family 2022 🎁✨,” read the accompanying caption.

Elizabeth promotes Lumineux and The FreeTV Project

Elizabeth has her hands full these days between raising two young children, filming for 90 Day Fiance, and working for her family’s business.

In addition, Elizabeth adds to her wallet as a social media influencer. With nearly a million followers on Instagram alone, Elizabeth attracts many views from potential customers.

Elizabeth promotes Lumineux Teeth Whitening Toothpaste. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth has teamed up with several brands, and most recently, she promoted Lumineux Teeth Whitening Toothpaste. The dentist-formulated brand helps Elizabeth maintain her brilliant white smile.

It can be purchased on Amazon.com and is available in a two-pack for $13.96, and can be delivered with their Subscribe & Save option for just $12.56.

Recently, Andrei joined Elizabeth to advertise The FreeTV Project, “an educational resource for all-things ‘over-the-air’ (OTA).”

Their mission is to help their customers “discover the amazing benefits of free over-the-air broadcast TV.” They offer a multitude of channels and TV shows without a subscription, utilizing an antenna.

Elizabeth shared an ad on Instagram and encouraged her followers to visit TheFreeTVProject.org to find out what they’re all about.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.