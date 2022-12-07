Elizabeth Potthast in plunging dress with thigh-high slit teases holiday photos

Elizabeth Potthast stuns in her latest photoshoot. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast is dressed and ready for some holiday photos, and she just posted a sneak peek of her sparkly dress.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star hasn’t had a chance to get all glammed up since she gave birth to her son Winston a couple of months ago.

However, Elizabeth, her husband Andrei Castravet, their daughter Eleanor, and son Winston put on their best outfits for a family photoshoot, and we’ll see the final results soon.

Until then, Elizabeth has shared two posts showing off her stunning outfit — a long green dress covered in sequins.

The dress has short sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit in the front.

The mom of two snapped a mirror selfie at home and posted it on her Instagram Story a few hours ago.

“Holiday photos coming! 😍” she teased.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had her nails painted red in honor of the holiday season, and her hair was styled in neat curls flowing down her shoulders.

Soon after she posted the photo on Instagram, she shared another clip, this time on her main page.

The clip showed the second-time mom standing in a field in strappy red heels, matching Winston’s red plaid shirt. She held the newborn close to her chest and gave him a sweet smile as the photographer snapped away.

Meanwhile, her husband Andrei was likely the person behind the scenes, capturing the moment on his phone.

“I’m so in love with this little man. Our first Holiday shoot with Win 💚⁣,” Elizabeth captioned the Instagram post. We didn’t get to see little Eleanor who was no doubt dressed in an adorable outfit, nor did we see Andrei in the clip.

However, knowing Elizabeth, it won’t be long before she shares more of the stunning family photos.

Elizabeth Potthast promotes cord blood banking

Elizabeth recently promoted an interesting service on her page after giving birth to baby Winston.

The company, known as Viacord, extracts blood from the baby’s umbilical cord, then freezes the stem cells and keeps them in storage for “potential future medical use, through a process known as cord blood banking.

Elizabeth raved about it and noted, “I came across @viacord blood banking just before I had Winston. I wish I had known about them when I had Ellie but they offer Cord Blood Banking.”

“ViaCord offers a sense of security and peace of mind for our family,” she continued. “I had to share them with you because I wish I had known about them before! ⁣”

The TLC star shared a discount code with her followers and noted that using “CMINFCB” during purchase will decrease the cost of cord blood banking down to $500 from $1725!⁣⁣⁣”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.