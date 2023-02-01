90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast took the time to share a stylish proud mama moment.

The 31-year-old mom of two shared a precious picture on her Instagram Story with her 849k followers.

In the mirror selfie-style photo, Elizabeth was supporting her baby son Winston with the same arm she used to take the picture. Winston had his back turned to the camera as he rested on Elizabeth’s shoulder while wearing a dark blue onesie.

Elizabeth’s other hand was on the shoulder of her three-year-old daughter Ellie, who was wearing a bright multicolored outfit complete with a sassy pony on her shirt.

Elizabeth had her dirty blonde hair styled down behind her shoulders and was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans that had a wide flare on the bottom.

She opted to go shoeless for the pose with her kids she captioned, “My babies.” A smile from Elizabeth could be seen peeking out from behind her phone.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast recently showed off her postpartum bounceback

Elizabeth, her Moldovan husband Andrei Castravet, and children Winston and Ellie recently went on a family vacation to Georgia.

Once they arrived at the house they were staying in, Elizabeth wasted no time showing off her three-month postpartum body with a bathroom mirror selfie while wearing a skintight outfit.

Elizabeth looked glowing as she remarked, “Can’t believe tomorrow I’ll be 3 months PP and have a 3 month old baby [crying emoji].”

Elizabeth is an aspiring singer

When Elizabeth is free from mom duties, she strives to pursue her passion for singing.

Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers learned about Elizabeth’s aspirations to become a nursery rhyme singer when she and Andrei gave her dad Chuck Potthast a tour of their new house. The tour involved revealing that one of the spare rooms was going to be used as a studio for Elizabeth.

90 Day Fiance fans watched Elizabeth have a lesson with a voice coach, and she also sang Mary Had a Little Lamb for the Tell All audience.

Over on her Instagram, Elizabeth did a viral cover of a LeAnn Rimes’ song complete with a music video-style delivery.

Elizabeth got mixed reactions from followers, with some giving the compliment that they thought it was LeAnn Rimes singing. Others were not impressed with Elizabeth’s vocal range.

More throwback videos of Elizabeth have surfaced since she announced her interest in singing and those have been judged by the 90 Day Fiance community as well.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.