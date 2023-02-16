90 Day Fiance alumni couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet proved they have the most adorable little family.

Elizabeth and Andrei have a four-year-old daughter named Ellie, and Elizabeth gave birth to their son Winston on October 4, 2022.

The family of four seems to have active lives and recently shared the fun they have while posing poolside for a Valentine’s Day family photo.

In the photo geotagged in Elizabeth’s native Florida, Andrei was shirtless and smiling while rocking a hat and shades and wearing long swim trunks as he cradled Ellie’s head with one hand. Ellie had a cheesing expression on her face.

In a leopard print high-waisted bikini, Elizabeth held on to baby Winston with one hand while her free hand was on Ellie’s shoulder. The family photo was taken before a sunshiny and vibrant poolside backdrop.

There were three other photos in the carousel. The first was of Elizabeth beaming while holding Winston in her arms and holding Ellie’s hand while seemingly in motion. The third photo was of Elizabeth holding up Winston for the camera as he was wearing a swim onesie with different colored blue stripes on the sleeves.

The last photo was another family photo where Andrei held Ellie, and Elizabeth had Winston.

Elizabeth Potthast got heat for publically announcing her pregnancy before telling her family

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? ended airing last month, and at the beginning of the season, viewers learned the news that Elizabeth and Andrei were expecting again.

They decided to make the announcement to both their dads first while on a trip to the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Elizabeth was at odds with her sisters Becky Lichtwerch, Jenn Pottast, and her mom, Pamela Putnam, when she revealed the news to the happy grandfathers. With that said, she made an Instagram post announcing the baby news publicly before telling her other family members.

Becky and Jenn were especially hurt by Elizabeth’s decision not to tell them about her pregnancy before she told the world. After hearing her sister’s out, Elizabeth did apologize to them.

Elizabeth and Andrei had other drama on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Elizabeth and Andrei might look picture-perfect in the Valentine’s Day snap, but they had to endure a lot of drama while on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Aside from the flak Elizabeth got about her public pregnancy announcement, the couple faced additional scrutiny from Elizabeth’s family.

Jenn and Becky felt like Andrei was trying to pull Elizabeth away from the family in a toxic way, and they had a blow-up with him about it.

The whole Potthast family also sat down with a counselor to resolve their fractured family bonds. Still, nothing seemed to progress positively with the professional help, save for moments of calling each other out and spelling out grievances.

Another point of contention for Elizabeth and Andrei was Andrei’s impending green card renewal and the possible deportation issues he was facing. Andrei and his lawyer thought someone in Elizabeth’s family might have complained about him to immigration, which was why he was having problems.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.