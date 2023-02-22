Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are ‘babies’ in this throwback

Elizabeth Potthast was in a reminiscent mood today when she posted a seven-year-old photo of her and her husband, Andrei Castravet.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars looked young and carefree in the throwback image during a trip to Ireland.

The couple snapped the scenic selfie during one of their adventures after they climbed the famous Moher cliffs back in 2016– the same year they met in person for the first time after meeting online.

In the photo shared online, Elizabeth leaned close to Andrei from behind with the stunning views of the cliffs and sea as their backdrop.

Elizabeth and Andrei were both bundled up in winter jackets, and Elizabeth had her hair in a ponytail with a long braid.

“Just found this in my camera roll,” wrote Elizabeth in her Instagram Story. “Gushing 😍 we were babies 🥺.”

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet 2016. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Speaking of babies, the couple has two under their belt, but the picture was taken before Elizabeth and Andrei tied the knot in 2017 and a few years before their first child was born.

They currently have two kids, Eleanor, who recently turned four, and little Winston, who’s only a few months old.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast shares cute throwback photos of her kids

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star found a few more throwback photos while digging through her archives, and she posted more on her Instagram Story.

Elizabeth shared photos of her babies at the same age, the first showing baby Winston looking happier than ever in his little onesie.

“While we’re at it with memories. Win is the most smiley baby. He smiles all day!!! 😭😭😭😭. He was 2 1/2 months old here. Happy man!” wrote the mom of two in her post.

Winston Castravet at 2 1/2 months old. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Not to be left out of the Castravet family throwbacks was Eleanor, whose photo Elizabeth posted next. The four-year-old was the same age as her brother in the 2019 throwback.

“And Ellie at the same age–2 1/2 months. She had so much more hair 😂😂😂😂,” wrote Elizabeth.

Eleanor Castravet at 2 1/2 months old. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

The Castravets are living their best lives

The TLC show is currently on hiatus, and for now, it’s unclear if Elizabeth and her family will return for another season–although it’s very likely.

While they’re not filming, however, the Castravets have been enjoying their time together as they continue to make memories with little Winston.

Last month the foursome had a grand time during their first family trip for 2023, which they kicked off in Helen, Georgia. A few weeks later, Andrei and Elizabeth organized a fancy birthday party to celebrate Eleanor’s fourth birthday, complete with a backyard zoo and a pony.

A few days ago, they had another celebration, this time for Andrei, who celebrated his birthday with a short family getaway.

The couple has also managed to squeeze in some private time without the kids, as they enjoyed a double date night with friends last month. The two couples dined on scrumptious meals and sipped cocktails during the fun night out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.