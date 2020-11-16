Elizabeth Frankini says she was ‘shocked’ and ‘freaked out’ after learning Kate Chastain was not the chief stew

Elizabeth Frankini is dishing about her experience on the hit Bravo show. It seems the My Sienna stewardess is actually a fan of the now-retired Chief Stew, Kate Chastain.

During a recent interview, the newest Below Deck star talked about her experience on the popular show and how it compared to her expectations.

She also talked about Kate and how much she was looking forward to working with the six-season alum and Captain Lee.

The two had a great dynamic for many years, but now someone else stepped into Chastain’s shoes.

It turns out, Elizabeth had no idea that Kate had left the show.

Elizabeth was prepared to meet Kate Chastain

During a recent interview on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Elizabeth talked about her desire to work with the Below Deck OGs.

Unfortunately, the Long Island native didn’t exactly get her wish since the popular chief stew announced her retirement from the show last year.

During the chat, Frankini admitted she watched past episodes of Below Deck after finding out she was cast on the show.

The new reality TV personality said she was “amazed.”

“Everyone really has their own personality, and I couldn’t really compare myself,” shared Elizabeth. “I just, I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to come out, but I was like excited to work with Kate, to be honest.”

And she admitted to feeling a tad disappointed when she found out Chastain was not working on My Sienna.

“I mean, yeah. It was kind of like freaked out. It’s funny. Cause like right when I was walking to the boat, you know, like my Sienna, like getting onto to this first part of the show and everything, I saw somebody with blonde hair, like up on the flybridge and I couldn’t see her face, but I was like, Oh, it’s Kate.”

She continued, “So then when I actually got on the boat, and I met the new chief stew, I was literally so shocked. Cause I was just expecting to see Kate…And then all of like my like preparation just went out the window, you know.”

The new Below Deck star didn’t get the chief stew she had expected, but at least she got to work with Captain Lee.

Was Elizabeth star truck by Captain Lee?

While Kate’s absence came as a shock to Elizabeth, she admitted to knowing beforehand that the captain of My Sienna would be Lee Rosbach.

During the interview, Elizabeth was asked if she was star struck when she met the famous captain, and she said, “Yes.”

“I was just happy also,” continued the Below Deck stew.

“I mean, you know, he was, he was a little late on the boat. The first charter, it was very scary. We didn’t know if we were going to have a captain or like, if we could even do the first charter.”

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.