Elizabeth Corrigan shows off her toned physique in pink bikini, says she’s ‘putting her life back together’

Elizabeth Corrigan shows off a tiny pink bikini. Pic credit: @elizabethccorrigan/Instagram

Elizabeth Corrigan went through some hardships during her time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Even after, she struggled with her mental health and also came out to the public as bisexual, which was a tough and scary thing for her to do.

After moving to New York City following her stint on the reality television show, she has since moved back to Colorado.

The reason for her move was to rediscover herself after she had been put in the public eye for many months.

Elizabeth posed in a tiny, pink bikini while she relaxed out on the water in Grand Lake, Colorado, to try to remember the good things about herself and life in general.

Through the peace and quiet, as well as the beauty of nature, Elizabeth has been trying to see the good in the hard times that she has been going through.

Elizabeth Corrigan poses in a dazzling, hot pink bikini set

As she sunbathed on the lake water and worked on her tan, Elizabeth showcased a stunning, fluorescent pink bikini while she laid out on the boat.

With a bright blue sky and mountains behind her, Elizabeth looked amazing and sensational, showing off her toned abs and legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with her unedited and unfiltered bikini pictures, Elizabeth wrote a long message about the hardships she has been facing lately in her life.

About a month ago, Elizabeth made the trek back to Colorado from NYC. As the scenery in her photos looked beautiful, her life, as she stated, has been far from that lately.

Elizabeth explained to viewers that she has been in the process of reinventing and rediscovering herself with the same pieces she has always had but has recently lost.

The former Bachelor contestant explains what has been going on

As Elizabeth tried to put into words how she has been feeling for some time, she wrote, “It’s like when you empty your junk drawer and carefully spend time sorting and looking and untangling and figure out some things are just trash so you throw them away, but other things are incredible and you forgot you had them and you want to make sure you don’t forget you have that thing!”

She went on to state, “I am that junk drawer-I’m done taking out the trash and now I’m just trying to figure out where to put the good stuff, the treasures.”

When ending her message paired with the beauty in the photos she portrayed, Elizabeth just wanted to remind her followers and fans that nobody truly knows how someone is feeling inside. Therefore, always be kind because you never know what someone else is going through.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.