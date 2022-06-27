Elizabeth Corrigan reveals to Bachelor Nation that she is bisexual

Elizabeth Corrigan reveals some news. Pic credit: ABC

Elizabeth Corrigan, who was on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, has come out with some news as she headed to her first Pride March in New York City.

Formerly bullied for her ADHD by the past season’s villain, Shanae Ankney, Elizabeth has built herself back up and finally gotten the confidence to show her true self.

Putting this news out there, according to Elizabeth, had her feeling anxious, scared, and fearful, but also freeing and authentic.

As she jumped to announce that she is bisexual, Elizabeth got real and raw with Bachelor Nation and everyone else.

Elizabeth Corrigan reveals she is bisexual

As she stood outside on a New York City balcony, Elizabeth showcased a rainbow Pride tube top paired with high-waisted jeans.

She posted three photos in different poses and also included a long message to her fans about the fact that she has decided to let everyone know she is bisexual.

Elizabeth began her message by saying, “It’s hard to know the right way to say these things, or the right time. Today seems like both and neither. Waking up this morning to my first Pride in NYC I was so excited. I sprung out of bed, went to get a coffee-bought a flag- and quickly began feeling anxious. Overwhelmingly so.”

She went on to ask herself, “Am I ready? No. Am I scared? Yes. Will ‘the right time’ come? Qualify it. It’s important to me today to share with you all that I am queer. More specifically I am, always have been, and always will be-bisexual.”

Elizabeth continued saying she was scared to announce this news because she might make someone uncomfortable or be criticized by family members; however, she had to choose to come out for herself.

She also wants others to know they are not alone; if they need someone, she is there. Elizabeth ended her message by saying, “Hoping that one day the fear will turn to what it should …PRIDE. Only love. All love. Today and each day to come. Moments matter.”

Bachelor Nation shows their support for Elizabeth

Cassidy Timbrooks, who was on Clayton’s season with Elizabeth, was the first to comment on the post as she wrote, “love you so much you brave gorgeous girl!”

The next post was @bachelornationunite, who stated, “So proud of you!!! A role model in LGBTQ and Neurodiversity communities.”

Olivia Caridi, who was on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor years back, also declared, “I am so stinkin proud of you and love you to the moon! #PRIDE.”

While it was so hard for Elizabeth to take the step she did to announce to the world that she was bisexual, she can now outwardly be her true self.

