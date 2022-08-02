Elizabeth Corrigan celebrates leaving NYC with Bachelor Nation stars  

Elizabeth Corrigan prepares to move to Montana. Pic credit: @elizabethcorrigan/Instagram

Elizabeth Corrigan is embarking on a new chapter.

Elizabeth appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with lead Clayton Echard where she oped to enter a new chapter of love.

However, she left the show single and returned to New York.

After living in New York, Elizabeth revealed she’s now moving to Montana.

Elizabeth enjoyed a party with her NY friends to commemorate her time in New York City.

The party included familiar faces from Bachelor Nation.

Elizabeth Corrigan says goodbye to New York

Elizabeth Corrigan shared photos from her going away party on Instagram.

In the opening photo, Elizabeth posed in the center of her friends, including familiar Bachelor Nation faces Sarah Hamrick, Ivana Noble, and Romeo from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

The second photo in the slide saw the group making silly faces as Elizabeth stuck her tongue out and Sarah posed with a duck face and a hand on her hip.

In the third photo, Elizabeth and Sarah shared an embrace, and Elizabeth got handsy with Romeo and another man in the next slide.

The final photo in the slide featured a lit-up tree on a sidewalk in New York.

Elizabeth captioned the post, “S/O to everyone that came through last night and helped me celebrate my time in NYC. You are all such vibrant stars in my sky! ✨ Thank you for making NYC feel like home. 🥂to the next adventure!”

Elizabeth’s friends, followers, and party attendees reacted in the post’s comment section.

Romeo wrote, “I’m gonna miss you Elizabeth!”

Sarah commented, “My love!!!” And “Second pic.”

Other comments included, ‘Sry bout 2nd pic,” “I miss you already bb,” and “cuties!”

Pic credit: @elizabethcorrigan/Instagram

Elizabeth Corrigan shows love to Gabby Windey

The ladies from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor formed tight and supportive bonds, and Elizabeth’s friendship with Gabby Windey was displayed in a previous post.

Promoting Gabby’s appearance as co-lead on The Bachelorette Season 19, Elizabeth wrote kind words for the star and shared a photo of the two with their arms wrapped around one another.

Elizabeth wrote, “I don’t know if y’all deserve it but tonight on abc at 8/7 central 🌹your screens will be graced with one of the most genuine, kind-hearted, resilient, and compassionate humans I’ve ever met. Gabby Windey is one of a kind, and one of you dudes better not break her heart or I’m comin for you. Love you @gabby.windey ❤️❤️❤️ #denvergals #thebachelorette.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.