Eliza Isichei stuns in strapless LBD 

Eliza Isichei will try to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: @elizaisichei/Instagram

Eliza Isichei turned up the heat in a classic little black dress.

Eliza first appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard.

Clayton and Eliza got along well, but Clayton ultimately sent her home to pursue his stronger connections.

After the show, Eliza continued to wow viewers with her many flawless outfits and makeup looks.

The Bachelor Nation beauty will also be returning to The Bachelor franchise as a member of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Leading up to her return to television, Eliza sizzled in a strapless black dress.

Eliza Isichei has a sun-kissed glow in black dress

Eliza took to Instagram to share photos in her flattering dress.

In the opening shot, Eliza turned to the side with the sun glowing against her glittering skin.

Eliza’s strapless LBD had a leathery texture and a side cutout showing a peek of her torso.

She wore her hair in a slicked bun, and her makeup was fresh and flawless, accentuating her clear skin and glossy lips.

Eliza accessorized with subtle stud earrings and silver rings.

In the second photo, Eliza turned further away from the camera, highlighting her curves and letting the sun kiss her skin as she posed in front of an elevator.

She captioned the post with a simple black pawn chess piece emoji.

Eliza Isichei featured in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 trailer

Many familiar faces within Bachelor Nation will be returning to television for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Eliza is one of the women hoping to find a second shot at love on the island.

The trailer shows clips of Eliza connecting with Justin Glaze from The Bachelorette Season 17 and a fan favorite from The Bachelorette Season 18, Rodney Mathews.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Eliza had her sights set on one other Bachelor Nation star as well.

When speaking on the Clickbait Podcast, Eliza was asked about going on Bachelor in Paradise and who she might want to meet on the island.

Eliza said she’d be interested in The Bachelorette Season 18 star Olumide Onajide.

Olu has been shown on the island in previews, so it remains to be seen if Eliza and Olu attempt to explore a connection.

Other Bachelor Nation stars viewers can look forward to seeing on Bachelor in Paradise include Andrew Spencer, Brandon Jones, Aaron Clancy, Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell, Victoria Fuller, and more.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.