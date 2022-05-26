Eliza Isichei stuns in brown bikini

The Bachelor Season 26 star Eliza Isichei looks beautiful in brown. Pic credit: ABC

Eliza Isichei debuted on The Bachelor Season 26, where she captivated fans with her beauty, style, and grace.

While Eliza wasn’t able to build a solid connection with The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard, she was able to gain an increase in followers online.

Eliza often posts gorgeous snapshots of her makeup and fashion looks. Her recent post saw her flaunting her slender figure in a pretty brown bikini.

Eliza Isichei poses in brown bikini for mirror selfie

Eliza Isichei took to her Instagram page to share an elegant bikini photo during her time in Palm Springs, California.

In the striking pic, Eliza posed in a circular mirror with a silver border.

Eliza put one leg in front of the other while showing off her glowing, toned physique in a thick-strapped brown bikini and matching bottoms with strings hanging at the hip.

Eliza covered part of her face with a phone showing off a white manicure, and she kept her hair back in a slick ponytail.

The background of Eliza’s photo created a soothing desert aesthetic as she posed surrounded by white walls and greenery, including a few cactuses.

Eliza kept her caption simple, paying homage to the cactuses in her photo and the Palm Springs location with a cactus emoji.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Eliza Isichei’s gorgeous bikini photo

Eliza’s fans and friends showered her with praise in the comment section of her post, including her costars from The Bachelor Season 26.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Sierra Jackson commented, “In love,” and Eliza replied, “I’m in love with you.”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Mara Agrait commented with several adoring emojis, including a fire and heart-eyed emoji.

Pic credit: @elizaisichei/Instagram

Other comments included “perfection,” “incredible,” “gorgeous,” “I’m a big fan,” and “Eliza you look beautiful in the brown bikini in the picture will you accept my rose.”

One commenter wrote, ‘Bachelor in Paradise please,” expressing their hope that Eliza will be one of the Bachelor Nation stars to head to Mexico for The Bachelor’s hit summer spinoff.

Eliza has previously voiced openness to appearing on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. She even has her eye on a few men in Bachelor Nation that she’d like to pursue a connection with on the island.

Stay tuned to see if Eliza and her friends from The Bachelor Season 26 will be headed to Bachelor in Paradise when the show returns later this year.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.