Eliza Isichei reveals the man she hopes to meet on Bachelor in Paradise

Eliza Isichei has her eye on one of the men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Eliza Isichei’s journey on The Bachelor may have come to an end, but the marketing manager might still have a future within the franchise.

Eliza has expressed interest in joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and she even revealed one of the men from The Bachelorette Season 18 that she’d be most excited to meet.

Eliza Isichei is 100% open to joining Bachelor in Paradise

Before her elimination episode aired, Eliza had an interview on the Click Bait podcast with hosts Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker.

Joe posed a question to Eliza regarding her openness over appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

Joe asked, “If you’re not with Clayton right now…and you’re single, would you go on Bachelor in Paradise?”

Having had such a positive experience on The Bachelor, Eliza had an enthusiastic response about the idea of joining Bachelor in Paradise and admitted to being fully open to appearing on the summer spinoff.

Eliza shared, “I think I would 100% be open to that. I think I’ve had such a good experience on the show during my time there. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I have no complaints. So I think, you know, going on the beach is something I would definitely be open to. I mean you never know, a lot can happen in a couple of months, but, you know, depending on all of that I think that’s something I’d love to explore.”

Eliza Isichei has her eye on Olumide Onajide

Eliza then got even more candid when she revealed that there were some cute men within the franchise that would draw her to paradise.

Eliza expressed, “Plus, I’m going to be completely honest, there’s definitely some cuties from past seasons that I wouldn’t mind meeting.”

Hosts Joe and Tia encouraged Eliza to name some of the men that she’d be interested in and, as Eliza thought through her top three, she revealed, “I definitely think Olu is cute.”

Eliza added, “I’m just gonna say one name, I don’t want to start anything. But [Olu] is definitely someone…”

The Bachelorette viewers will recall Olumide Onajide was a member of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette and became beloved by viewers for his heart, sense of style, and muscular physique, with the men in the house even nicknaming him ‘S.W.O.L.U.’

Many fans expressed loving the idea of Olumide and Eliza getting together in paradise as they would certainly make an attractive couple.

Do you think Eliza and Olu would make a compatible couple?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.