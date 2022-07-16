Eliminated magician Roby reveals Bachelor Nation connections

Roby Sobieski has connections to Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

This season of The Bachelorette featuring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the co-Bachelorettes is officially underway as the show premiered this past Monday.

While the two women had more male suitors on the first night than any Bachelorette season in the past, there will still be some who didn’t quite make the cut.

After meeting all of the men coming out of the limo, Rachel and Gabby sat down with them to get to know them better individually.

However, that didn’t work out too well with a few of the contestants, primarily the twins and the magician, Roby Sobieski.

As Roby showed the two women some more of his magic tricks and talked to them about how nervous he was, viewers saw that Gabby and Rachel just weren’t that into him.

Even though the twosome canceled the first rose ceremony, they did send Roby and the twins home, despite Roby having Bachelor Nation connections they didn’t know about.

Roby Sobieski reveals he had Bachelor Nation connections

While Roby made a guest appearance with co-hosts Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson on their podcast Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, he dished the fact that he has a pretty decent Bachelor Nation connection.

He revealed that he is connected to Katie Thurston’s former contestant, turned boyfriend, and most recently her ex-boyfriend, John Hersey.

With John being a family friend of Roby’s, he even gave Roby some advice before going onto The Bachelorette; however, it appears that didn’t work out so well for him.

Roby was going to be on an earlier season of The Bachelorette

Roby also let the co-hosts and fans know that he was actually supposed to be on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette but COVID-19 prevented that from happening for him.

In fact, he revealed that he believes he would have had a better shot with Katie. He stated, “Honestly, maybe Katie and my personalities would’ve meshed better. I feel like we are closer in the type of humor we have and our thoughts on the world, from what I know. I haven’t met her, though, so I can’t say for sure.”

While there was no spark of magic between Roby and Gabby and Rachel this season, who knows… Maybe there will be some with Roby and Katie now that she’s single again.

For the entire Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast and Roby, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.