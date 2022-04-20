Dylan Barbour pokes fun at Kim Kardashian’s controversial work comments 

Dylan Barbour references Kim Kardashian’s quote. Pic credit: ABC

Dylan Barbour attended Coachella with Bachelor in Paradise fiancee Hannah Godwin.

While Dylan and Hannah could leisurely enjoy the music festival, they also were working with E! over the weekend.

Dylan shared photos from his Coachella work outing and referred to an off-putting quote from reality star Kim Kardashian.

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin get up and work at Coachella

Dylan Barbour took to Instagram to share several Coachella photos.

In the first photo, Dylan stood in the sand with black sunglasses, a black shirt, and cheetah print shorts. He also had a lanyard around his neck, declaring him “staff.”

Dylan held a walkie-talkie to his ear while holding a drink in the other hand.

In the second photo, Dylan wore a unique Hawaiian shirt as he held up a microphone with an E! logo on an outdoor set.

Dylan included a video of fiancee Hannah Godwin on set as she too held up an E! Mic while sitting in a chair by a pool.

Dylan and Hannah were busy at the festival, and Dylan noted that in his humorous caption.

The caption on Dylan’s post read, “Kim told me to get my a** up and work so here we are. [Revolve] + [E! News] just let me know where to send the invoice to.”

Dylan’s caption refers to controversial comments recently made by Kim Kardashian about women in business.

Kim sternly advised women that they needed to get up and work as she declared that nobody wants to work these days.

Understandably, many people took offense to Kim’s words as she spoke from a place of immense privilege and sounded out of touch with the struggles of others.

Kim’s comments became critiqued, mocked, and memed all over social media, and it seems even Dylan Barbour got in on the trend.

Hannah Godwin shows off her Coachella outfits

As a model, Hannah Godwin loves fashion and is known to share her many stylish outfits with friends and followers.

Hannah rocked several fun outfits over the festival weekend, including a pale pink mini skirt and corset covered in lace and flowers on day one of Coachella.

Hannah also wore a unique grey patterned dress with black undergarments as she posed with Dylan at Revolve Fest.

Hannah then went with a denim look in a denim crop top, super short shorts, and tan boots.

Compiling all three looks into one post, Hannah captioned the photos, “choose ur character.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.