DWTS Val Chmerkovskiy speaks out on his Season 30 partner Olivia Jade

One of the most controversial cast members for Dancing With the Stars Season 30 is Olivia Jade.

Olivia came onto the show on premiere night and turned in a solid dance routine with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the judges praising her first effort on the show.

However, fans latched onto something that Olivia said in her introduction.

When Olivia Jade said she was best known for being an influencer, fans jumped all over her case because she is actually best known for the College Admissions Scandal.

Her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, went to prison for the College Admissions Scandal, which saw Olivia Jade get an unearned scholarship to USC.

Now her pro partner is speaking out.

Val gives his thoughts on Olivia Jade on Dancing With the Stars

Olivia Jade is partnered up with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Val has been a pro 16 times on DWTS. He finished in first place in Season 20 with Rumer Willis and in Season 23 with partner Laurie Hernandez and has finished in the top three seven times.

He knows what he is doing and has a lot of experience on Dancing With the Stars.

Val said that Olivia has earned this chance on DWTS.

“I think this is a great experience for Olivia, but this is an experience that she has and continues to earn every single day,” Val told ScreenRant in an interview. “She came into the room with the desire to do her best, to learn the craft. She respects the show, she loves the show, she’s a fan of the show, so like I said all I want to do is teach her how to dance and let her shine.”

Val went on to say that he thinks Olivia Jade can follow up this appearance on DWTS and finally reinvent herself and move past the College Admissions scandal.

“I’m just a small part in her story… which is going to be long and prosperous and beautiful, and I’m excited for her,” Val finished.

Tyra Banks also defends Olivia’s appearance on DWTS

Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks also praised Olivia Jade and said she deserved a spot on the 30th season.

“I think Olivia is so brave. I think people don’t know her, they know what happened to her,” Tyra said.

“She has said that she did not know about what was going on and it’s really sad, and it’s very hurtful when something publicly happens but you had nothing to do with it. So I trust that she says she didn’t know.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.