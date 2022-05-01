DWTS’ Val and Maksim Chmerkovskiy lose a loved one, post loving tributes

Maksim and Peta on Good Morning America. Pic credit: ABC

Former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has had a tough couple of months.

He was trapped in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country. He ended up stuck there for a week before Ukrainian officials forced him to leave via train with Ukrainian women and children.

When he finally got back home and reunited with his Peta Murgatroyd, he started suffering from survivor’s guilt and ended up returning to Poland to help set up places where refugees could find help.

Now, Maksim has reported that he has lost a loved one.

Maksim loses his beloved companion, Sir Sleepalot

Maksim posted a photo on Instagram that his beloved dog had died.

In the first image, he showed an old photo from where he finally decided to get onto Instagram and made Sit Sleepalot his first photo post.

The second photo showed Maksim and his buddy sitting and posing for a photo together.

The third was an old photo from when Sir Sleepalot was just a puppy and Maks was holding him.

“Thank you for absolutely incredible 13 years in your company. I will never forget you and our time together. Rest easy my friend,” Maksim wrote. “Sir Sleepalot Chmerkovskiy 2009 – 2022.”

This was not just Maksim’s dog, but it was a family dog that was also a beloved loved one and companion for his brother Valentin.

Val also posted a series of photos on his Instagram account.

In the first, Val was lying in bed shirtless on his stomach with his tongue hanging out. Sir Sleepalot also looked at the camera, his tongue hanging out of his mouth as well.

A second photo had Val sitting on the bed, still shirtless, with Sir Sleepalot in front of him looking on.

Val wrote, “RIP Sir Sleep A lot.”

Instagram followers knew Sir Sleepalot well

Sir Sleepalot was someone that Val and Maksim’s Instagram followers got to know well over the years.

The first Instagram photo that Maksim shared featured Sir Sleepalot.

He posted one photo that he called a “family selfie.”

He posted another one that said, “a selfie with this guy is everything.”

There was another that showed how much Maksim loved to play with his little guy.

Val, who had another dog named Gaga, shared a photo in 2016 of the two dogs spending time together.

Condolences to Maksim and Val on the loss of their beloved dog.

Condolences to Maksim and Val on the loss of their beloved dog.