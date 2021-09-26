DWTS star Martin Kove reveals Cobra Kai Season 4 release date ahead of his Week 2 competition

Martin Kove of Dancing With the Stars shares exciting news. Pic credit: ABC

Martin Kove made Karate Kids fans happy with this Week 1 performance on Dancing With the Stars.

He came out between two giant Cobras and performed a monologue about having no weakness, worry, or nerves.

Kove then performed the paso doble to Joe Esposito’s You’re The Best with his partner Britt Stewart.

For those unaware, You’re The Best was from the 1984 movie The Karate Kid, where Kove played John Kreese, the evil sensei from the Cobra Kai dojo.

It was the perfect song for Martin Kove to perform.

Judges unimpressed with Martin Kove on DWTS

Fans loved Martin Kove, but the fact is that it was not a good dance performance.

Derek Hough remarked that Kove was unprepared.

Bruno Tonioli pointed out the lack of footwork in the dance.

Len Goodman, who was harsh with the dancers all night, even calling out the boos of the crowd, gave Martin Kove credit for being a 75-year-old man dancing for the world on national television.

That was the best of the compliments, and the judges gave him a 13 out of 40, the lowest score of Week 1 by a long shot.

Martin Kove reveals Cobra Kai Season 4 release date

The news hit that Cobra Kai Season 4 had an official release date and Martin Kove shared that news on his Instagram Stories ahead of his Week 2 DWTS performance.

Pic credit: @martinkove/Instagram

As it shows, the fourth season of Cobra Kai will premiere on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021.

The new season of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix. The announcement was part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. Cobra Kai received its fifth season renewal in August.

The show is a spinoff of the Karate Kid movie series and brought back Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), as they continued their rivalry while training a new generation of karate students.

Johnny’s sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove), returned in Season 2 and took over the Cobra Kai dojo once again in Season 4, forcing Johnny and Daniel to put their differences in the past and work together against a common enemy.

There was also a preview of the new season, which showed Johnny and Daniel working together once again.

Cobra Kai started off on YouTube Red but has since moved to Netflix, where it received critical acclaim. The show received four Emmy nominations, including one for best comedy series.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.