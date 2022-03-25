DWTS Sharna Burgess was scared to tell Brian Austin Green she was pregnant

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green will welcome their new baby into the world this summer, with a July 4 due date.

Neither Sharna nor Brian were trying to get pregnant, and she was on birth control when she got the positive result.

However, Sharna said that she felt that the universe had its own plans for her, and she was happy to welcome the new baby.

However, she said she was scared to tell Brian the news at the start.

Sharna Burgess scared to reveal she was pregnant

Brian Austin Green has four boys, three with his ex-wife Megan Fox, and one with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Brian has also proven to be a great dad and is hands-on with all his kids. However, there was a very different reason that Sharna was scared to tell Brian.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Sharna said Brian is a massive Lakers fan and apparently doesn’t take their losing very well.

After Sharna took the pregnancy test and saw she was pregnant, Brian was watching the Lakers on TV.

“I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing,” Sharna said.

“So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, ‘Big day. The Lakers came back and they won.’ And I was like, ‘It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this.’”

Sharna was worried they had not been together long enough

Sharna was also worried because she and Brian had not been together for very long. They had talked about having kids, but in the future.

While that worried her too, she said that after she told him the news, he just smiled and hugged her and said “that’s awesome.”

“Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking,” Sharna explained. “We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this.”

The timing also gave her a chance to tell her dad she was having a baby one month before he passed away. This gave her that one last chance to share the news with him and he passed knowing that his daughter would become a mother.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.