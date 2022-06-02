DWTS Sharna Burgess addresses Brian Austin Green breakup rumors

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess has been looking for a new house and this one simple thing has caused rumors to spread across the internet that she and Brian Austin Green have broken up.

When she learned about the rumors, Sharna took to social media and addressed the rumors.

According to the Dancing with the Stars pro, the rumors are “insane.”

Sharna Burgess addresses Brian Austin Green breakup rumors

Sharna Burgess is pregnant with her first child with Brian Austin Green and the couple has been very open about their future together.

However, Sharna said she sold her house and is looking at buying a new home. This concerned some of her fans, who wondered why she wouldn’t want to live with Brian anymore.

“I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren’t living together and why I’m buying a new house. So insane,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories (via Daily Mail).

“I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible.”

She then went on to say that she is looking at buying a house in the area since her mother is moving there and it is a place where she can live, and also another investment for Sharna.

It appears that most fans thought a person buying a house meant they were moving into it, whereas there are many other reasons for people with money to buy houses, including as an investment. In Sharna’s case, it is that along with giving her mom a place to live.

Brian Austin Green helping look for the new house

“First of all, is it not obvious that Brian and I live together?” Sharna asked, “And what is so scary about buying a house you don’t live in? I don’t get it It’s very confusing.”

Brian has also been going with Sharna as she looks at the houses on the market and has been helping her when it comes to picking one out.

Sharna Burgess is pregnant with her first child, although it will be Brian’s fifth. Brian has three children with Megan Fox, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. He also has a son with Vanessa Marcil – Kassius, 20.

Their new baby is due in just one month, with a due date of the Fourth of July holiday.

