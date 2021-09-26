DWTS pro-Val thought Olivia Jade would be terrible on the dance floor

Val and Olivia Jade on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

When Olivia Jade came onto Dancing With the Stars this season, she ended up controversial with many fans.

While her partner Val Chmerkovskiy has complimented her and host Tyra Banks has defended her, fans won’t give in on their complaints about her being on the show.

However, it turned out that Olivia Jade had to sell herself to Val, and he said he thought she would be terrible when she came onto the show.

Val said he thought Olivia Jade would be terrible on DWTS

Fans have been relentless with Olivia Jade on social media and they have been sparing no expense when it comes to insulting her.

Val posted a video of them dancing in practice on Instagram.

He wrote, “in the process . Been really cool connecting with this young lady and getting to choreograph and dance with her. Excited to perform this piece next Monday.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Among the comments from fellow professional dancers and competitors, there was a comment from a fan that Val responded to.

The fan wrote, “I honestly was expecting her to be terrible 😬 – but she’s great!”

Val responded, “me too.”

Pic credit: @valentin/Instagram

Olivia Jade and Val in DWTS Week 1

The first week on Dancing With the Stars saw Olivia Jade dance the salsa with Val Chigvintsev. The judges gave her a 25-out-of-40 score, which had her tied for seventh, the middle of the road.

The judges praised her “clean, polished” performance” and for showing “great lines” and “great legs.”

However, Olivia Jade said something that angered many fans. Olivia said that she was best known as a social media influencer.

Fans quickly pointed out that she was best known for the College Admissions Scandal.

Val himself said that Olivia Jade deserved this chance to try to turn her life around.

“I think this is a great experience for Olivia, but this is an experience that she has and continues to earn every single day,” Val said in an interview. “She came into the room with the desire to do her best, to learn the craft. She respects the show, she loves the show, she’s a fan of the show, so like I said all I want to do is teach her how to dance and let her shine.”

Tyra Banks also explained that Olivia Jade deserved to be there.

“We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change,” Banks said. “If people are talking about you, you’re famous. And you can be on Dancing With the Stars.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday Nights at 8/7c on ABC.