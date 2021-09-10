DWTS pro Sharna Burgess says Brian Austin Green is her ‘end game’

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

One Season 30 Dancing with the Stars contestant is coming into the show with a possible advantage.

While there are some real-life dancers in the cast, including former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa and Spice Girl Mel C, there is also someone who mostly lives around dancing.

This is Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

Brian Austin Green and DWTS pro dancer Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green, 48, has been married before and has four kids. Three of these children are with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with a previous girlfriend in Vanessa Marcil.

However, he and Fox divorced in 2020 and he is now dating Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

Burgess, 36, began dating Green late in 2020, and they two seem completely over the moon with each other.

“I’m excited for this time in life … and I’m excited that she’s in my life. I think she’s amazing. My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now,” Green told ET Online. “I totally love her. That’s without any question at all.”

“Honestly, eight months has gone really, really fast,” Burgess added at the time. “It feels like the blink of an eye, but I also feel like I’ve known him my whole life. So it’s one of those.”

Their connection appears to have grown even stronger as they head into Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Before Green’s official casting announcement, Burgess took to Instagram to post her feelings about the actor.

She shared a photo of them kissing with the caption, “End Game.”

Does Brian Austin Green have a DWTS advantage?

While dating a professional dancer might give someone an advantage in a dancing competition, that is not true with Green and Burgess.

It is not clear if they will partner up this season, but Green admitted there is no dancing at home.

When interviewed by Good Morning America, he was asked if he dances with Burgess and received lessons at home.

He denied it completely.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Green answered. “No, because I have, because I am, no…”

“No dancing at home,” he continued. “Watching television, raising kids.”

When the hosts said he should change that, he said “fine.”

“I’m all in,” Green said. “I just want to keep the bar as low as possible so there’s no expectations so there’s nowhere to go but up.”

The Miz humorously broke in and said he has a lot of expectations because, in fifth grade, nothing was bigger than David Silver and Donna Martin.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 20, at 8/7c.