DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd in a bathing suit for CVS run

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd in a bathing suit for a CVS run is on fire as the summer heats up.

Peta has been a DWTS staple since she joined the show on Season 13, partnering up with Metta World Peace.

The blonde beauty also played a pivotal part in the Dancing with the Stars Live tour before she got married and had her first child.

Over the weekend, Peta was spotted in a one-piece pink bathing suit as she made a quick drugstore run.

The pro dancer rocked a light pink cover-up that was loosely tied in front to showcase her killer bod in the swimsuit.

An oversized hat helped to shield her from the sun, and a pair of sandals completed her look.

In one hand, Peta held her phone and a heating pad, which was her only CVS purchase.

Peta makes a pitstop at CVS. Pic credit: Backgrid

In 2017, Peta married her DWTS co-star and great love, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. They welcomed their son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, the same year.

Maksim and Peta have been trying to give Shai a sibling for a couple of years. The journey to expand their family has been filled with heartache for the couple, as Peta revealed in June that she suffered a miscarriage while Maksim was in Ukraine.

Peta recently opened up about her IVF journey, sharing she’s been struggling a lot. One reason was having to give herself injections as Maksim wasn’t home at the time.

Physically it took a toll on her, which could be one reason she needed the heating pad. Despite the challenges, Peta remains hopeful her son Shai will be a big brother soon.

Dancing with the Stars Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are so in love

On July 8, Maksim and Peta celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Peta took the opportunity to look back on their special day and give her husband a little shout-out.

“Happy 5th Anniversary my love @maksimc …I would do it again 1000x over just to feel this joy again. I love you and although I forgot last year 😬 I hope this year I can make it up to you. Marry me again? 🤷🏼‍♀️” she wrote alongside a video from their wedding.

The happy couple also “got their dance on” in a recent video, sharing their love for each other while busting a move. They steamed things up as Peta revealed it felt good to dance again.

Peta Murgatroyd was gorgeous in a swimsuit as she made a drugstore run amid her fertility journey. The pro dancer may be struggling, but she will never give up and hopes her story will help normalize fertility struggles for women.

As for Dancing with the Stars, Peta won’t be back for Season 31. Peta left the show ahead of Season 30 to focus on her family and other projects.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere in fall 2022 on Disney+.