DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy updates fans on his situation in the Ukraine

Beloved Dancing with the Stars pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy currently lives in Ukraine.

With the Russian military forces invading the country right now, Maks sent out a video message to his fans about his current situation and safety.

The good news is that Maks said he is safe for now, but the bad news is that he said the situation looks dire.

Maks sends out IG video about his situation in the Ukraine

On Thursday, Maks sent out a video of him in Ukraine, talking to the camera about what was happening in his country at that moment.

In the video, he said he was not a social media guy and he normally wouldn’t be posting things like this, but he felt he had to.

He said he was in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which is contrary to what he should have done earlier, hinting he should have already left.

He said that he had his sources, and everyone hoped they would avert the finality of the fight. Through the entire video, the town’s warning sirens blared louder and louder and Maks kept looking back with a worried look on his face.

He captioned the video “There’s ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer!”

He also wrote that he feels like he has been through this before.

“I will never be the same. This is stressful and I’m getting old feelings back like I’ve done this before. This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s. Like my old PTSD, I’ve finally fixed is coming back.”

Swipe over and Maks posted a second video of a family of four leaving together with their luggage.

Maks returns with more updates on Friday

Maksim was back on Instagram on Friday. He talked softly about the situation.

“I’m safe,” Maks said. “We haven’t been told to move and I’m just following instructions and that’s all I can say.”

He said he was still talking to his friends in Ukraine. He said the entire country is being mobilized to go to war.

“Men, women, boys I was judging days ago in dance competitions are going forward and getting guns and getting deployed to defend the country,” Maks explained.

He said if there is not a turn in the talks in the next day or two, the situation will take a bad turn and there will be a lot of casualties. He also said kids are getting sick and those who can’t run are sheltering.

He then checked in with one more message that should have his fans anxious.

Maksim is not trying to leave Ukraine.

“I’m not currently trying to leave,” Maks said. “I’m staying here. I am doing my best to make sure I am as safe as possible. But I am not moving towards the border currently.”

“I heard it is not safe. Unfortunately, some of my friends right now are on the route, on the road, to Polish border. But, they are also reporting it is quite dangerous and there are a lot of senseless activities going on outside of war stuff.”

“I made a decision not to try to go right now.”

