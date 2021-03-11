DWTS pro Jenna Johnson has teased a new project on Instagram. Pic credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Dancing with the Stars pro-Jenna Johnson teased a new project on Instagram but has not yet spilled the beans as to what fans can expect in her future.

In a post shared on March 10, Jenna looked lovely as she posed in the home she shares with her dancer husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jenna wore a white wrap robe. Her long, auburn tresses were parted in the middle and fashioned into beachy waves at their ends. Jenna appeared to have added buttery blonde highlights midway down the length of her hair. These added brightness to her complexion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of the post, Jenna wrote, “Shot a secret project today….. coming soooooooon.”

The dance pro tagged her glam squad in the photograph. These included makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz and hairstylist Bradley Leake.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

She did not share what project she had completed during her hiatus from the popular ABC competition dance series, which completed Season 29 in late 2020.

Jenna has been on DWTS for 11 seasons

Jenna first appeared on Dancing with the Stars as a member of its troupe from Seasons 18 through 22.

In Season 23 she was made a pro and has since won a mirrorball trophy alongside Olympian Adam Rippon and came in second place with Catfish star Nev Schulman.

In an interview with Dance Magazine, Jenna revealed that even though she has been in front of the cameras for quite some time, she still is nervous before a performance.

“It’s one of the craziest feelings when they start counting down to go live. Regardless of how many times I’ve done it, I still get butterflies in my stomach,” she claimed.

Jenna also admitted that there is one pre-show ritual that she cannot live without.

“I can’t do a show without saying a prayer and giving my husband a kiss or a hug. I also have to make sure I do my middle splits,” she said.

Jenna’s fans cannot wait to learn about her secret project

In the caption of Jenna’s post, her followers were noticeably thrilled regarding her tease.

Several of her fellow Dancing with the Stars pros added their own positive remarks on her photo upload, including husband Val, and former troupe member, Britt Cherry. Celebs including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause added a series of four fire emoji to her post.

Fans wondered just what Jenna’s news could be.

“What are you doing? Do tell?” wrote one follower.

A second fan commented, “maybe she’s hosting a new show?”

“What do you have up your sleeve beautiful?” questioned a third fan.