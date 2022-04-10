DWTS pro Cheryl Burke shares topless photos for ‘good hair day’

Cheryl Burke on her YouTube channel. Pic credit: @Cheryl Burke/YouTube

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke is going through a tough divorce from her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence, but she is taking time for some self-love.

Cheryl took to Instagram to post a photo that has fans and friends alike all smiles.

She posted a topless photo for “good hair day.”

DWTS pro Cheryl Burke posts topless photo on Instagram

Cheryl Burke has been working on getting herself right since filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

She went to visit their wedding venue and then checked into a health and wellness center.

Now, she is practicing some self-love.

Cheryl posted a topless photo with the caption reading, “Good hair day. Thanks Kelsey!”

She also wrote, “Also, stay cool, LA – it’s HOT today.’

She finished with a shoutout to her makeup girl, writing, “Shout out to my girl, @zenasgreen @zpaletteforreal for the gorgeous glam as well!”

The photo caught the attention of one of her fellow Dancing with the Stars pros.

In a fun response, Emma Slater checked in and responded with “Good hair day, Good boob day, you are just smokin @cherylburke.”

Pic credit: @cherylburke/Instagram

Cheryl Burke considering future of podcasting

Cheryl Burke has a popular podcast called Pretty Messed Up, which she hosts alongside AJ McLean.

It has become so popular that she was invited to a panel for ThinkLA along with Beverly Hills 90210 alumni Jennie Garth, Steve Hein of podcast company Story Still Media, and iHeart Podcast network CCO Will Pearson.

She said they talked about the future role of podcasting in entertainment. With that in mind, she has asked fans what they would be most interested in when it comes to innovating and interactive podcasts.

You can chime in with your ideas on her Instagram page.

Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+

While Cheryl Burke hasn’t confirmed if she is returning to Dancing with the Stars for Season 31, if she does it will be on a different network.

DWTS is leaving ABC after almost two decades on network television and will head over to Disney+.

This will make the dancing reality series the first live reality competition on a streaming service in the United States. Not only that, but Disney+ has locked up DWTS for at least two more seasons after its move.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality dancing competition series will return in late 2022 to Disney+.