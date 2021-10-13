DWTS’ Olivia Jade says the College Admissions Scandal taught her to be less offended by criticism

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Olivia Jade is doing very well on Dancing With the Stars this season, despite several outspoken fans not wanting her on the show at all.

Olivia Jade remains one of the most controversial competitors in Dancing WIth the Stars history.

When Olivia came out and said that she was best known for her work as a social media makeup influencer, fans blasted her because what she is really known for is the College Admissions Scandal.

The FBI arrested her parents, actor Lori Loughlin and fashion icon, Mossimo Giannulli, on charges of paying for Olivia’s acceptance to USC, a wide-ranging FBI probe that found parents across the country making these illegal payments.

Olivia Jade also didn’t do herself any favors when she posted after her acceptance that she didn’t even care about a college education, but was going to use her scholarship to go to parties and football games.

It was clear why so many hated her.

Now, she is speaking out about what the scandal taught her.

DWTS celeb Olivia Jade on what she learned from College Admissions Scandal

When Olivia Jade first signed on for Dancing With the Stars, she said she wanted to use the platform to help people see a new her and move past the scandal to the next part of her life.

Now, she has revealed what she learned from the scandal through her time on Dancing With the Stars.

Now only 21, Olivia Jade said she learned not to be so offended at what people say about her.

“I think what’s really important is not being so easily offended by people and trying to understand, empathize and be constructive instead of getting so offended,” Olivia Jade said.

“That’s what I’ve been doing the last few years. I’ve heard people and all I can do is move forward and be better.”

What Olivia Jade and her family did was wrong, but there is a time to forgive and move on and if she wants to do her part, empathizing with people who can’t forgive her is a start.

Olivia Jade wants to show she has changed

This also wasn’t the first time she said something similar to this.

In a previous Red Table Talk episode, she said that she wanted to show people that she wants to change.

“I’m a big believer in second chances and I’m just excited to show a different side of myself,” Olivia Jade said. “I was younger when the media was reporting on me. I’ve grown up a lot, so I’m excited to show how I’ve matured.

“Social media portrays such a perfect light of somebody’s life, but you’re showing your best moments,” she continued. “What I want to highlight is people coming in and hearing who they are at their core.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.