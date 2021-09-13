DWTS’ Matt James responds to ‘hater’ comments by Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James is coming to Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Matt James is the latest Bachelor to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

While one of his fellow Bachelor friends has offered some kind advice in Hannah Brown, another is acting out as a “hater.”

This is none other than Matt James‘ Bachelor finalist and his current girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

Now, James is responding to this hater.

Rachael Kirkconnell trolls Matt James on DWTS

Rachael Kirkconnell posted a new Instagram Story featuring Matt James dancing to a Chris Brown song at home.

Along with the video of James excitedly dancing to the song was her commentary.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“WE INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAM FOR A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT,” Rachael shared (via E Online). “this AMAZING dancer is SO honored to join the cast of DANCING WITH THE STARS.”

She concluded with, “I’m SO EXCITED FOR YOU & so proud of you already!!! the other teams don’t know what’s coming!!!”

It was clear that she was lightly poking fun at him because of his fun and crazy dance moves in the video.

Matt went to his own Instagram Stories and responded to the lighthearted humor.

“Okayy okayy,” James replied. “Lmaooooooooo! Hater,” while including a crying with tears emoji.

He also added a video to his regular Instagram account showing people he has some dance experience.

Matt James ready for Dancing with the Stars

Hannah Brown won Dancing with the Stars in Season 28 and she has offered up some advice so Matt James can be prepared for what to expect when the show starts up next week.

Matt is also looking for advice from last season’s winner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, but she has been too busy to get back to him. However, her fiance, Jason Tartick, gave him some pointers.

Three former Bachelor stars have won Dancing with the Stars, with Melissa Rycroft the third joining Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Rycroft won the 15th season all-stars competition.

There were also six other Bachelor stars competing on the show, and Matt James hopes to be the first male Bachelor star to win the competition.

He even made some fans happy by shaving off the massive beard he wore since his season of The Bachelor ended.

“There wasn’t an emotional connection to the beard. It was time to go. It’s a new chapter,” Matt explained. “Growing the beard was to get away from looking like the Bachelor because that was something I did. It’s not who I am.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.