DWTS’ Mark Ballas reveals devastating miscarriage prior to rainbow baby

Dancing with the Stars alum Mark Ballas revealed that his wife, BC Jean, suffered a miscarriage last year.

The couple revealed this information as they expect their first baby together this month.

Mark and BC announced the news on Instagram through their band’s page on October 5.

They shared a video to their Instagram Story, captioning it, “We lost a baby last year.”

“Just when we thought we were in a good place to tell family and friends, we received the heavy news that our little one wasn’t going to make it.”

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

They continued, “We’ve both been through hard times in our lives, but this was a different kind of sadness.”

Mark and BC release new song to commemorate the loss of their child

To commemorate the occasion, they released the song Rainbow under their band Alexander Jean.

“This song is for anyone that has experienced loss in any form, We hope it brings whoever listens some kind of peace & reminds you that a rainbow isn’t far behind,” their message concluded.

Pic credit: @alexanderjeanofficial/Instagram

The happy couple is expecting their rainbow baby any day now and were delighted to share the news earlier this year.

Mark Ballas and BC Jean announced the pregnancy earlier this year

The two first announced that they were expecting their baby in June of this year.

They made the announcement on their Alexander Jean page in an update video, where they talked about how they’ve been making music and memories along with “a tiny human.”

“Lately we’ve been…making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music,” it said.

“Also,” they continued, “we’ve been making…. a tiny human.”

The video ended with BC’s baby bump on display as Mark stood behind her and kissed her on the cheek.

The two first met in 2012 at a friend’s party and Mark fell in love with BC’s voice — it didn’t take long for the two to swap numbers and hit it off.

The couple dated for a few years before Mark proposed in 2015, and then they were married almost exactly one year later.

It’s been a long time coming, but now the couple can safely say they are expecting their first baby and Baby Ballas should be here any day now!

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.