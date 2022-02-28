DWTS Maks Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine, finally says he is leaving country

Maks Chmerkovskiy on American Dance Pro. Pic credit: @maksimc/Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy had been hiding in secure places in Ukraine while the Russian invasion was ongoing.

Maks had left various video messages for his fans from his home, from a bunker, and from the streets.

However, Maks said he wasn’t going to leave Ukraine yet because he was told it wasn’t safe right now to try to reach the border.

That has all changed.

Maks Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine

In his most recent video post, Maks said that he had been arrested in the streets of Ukraine.

While he didn’t say what led to his arrest or how long he was taken in, he did say it was a “reality check.”

“The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise,” Maks said in the video. “That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check.”

While Maks had previously said he wasn’t leaving because he heard it was more dangerous on the roads to the border, he has since changed his mind.

His arrest and the fact he has witnessed the brutality in the streets of Ukraine as people fight for their lives has led him to seek a way out of the country.

Maks says not to worry if he disappears for ‘a minute’

Maksim said that he will try to keep people updated on his status as he tries to get out of Ukraine.

However, since this is so dangerous and is a way to escape the country, he said that he might disappear for “a minute,” and he asked people not to panic if this happens.

Maks said he is not answering calls or returning texts to his friends and he is only keeping in contact with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, his parents, and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy.

“I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to start making my way towards the border,” Maks explained. “I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it’s going to be alright. I know it’s going to be okay.”

He also pointed out that he has more options than other people when it comes to getting out of the country, likely because he is a United States citizen.

“The reality is, I just want to go home. I’m just hoping for a safe ending to it all,” Maks said.

