DWTS judges slammed by viewers for underscoring Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has been firing on all cylinders since it launched on ABC last month.

Like most seasons, the judges’ critiques have been called out several times, and fans were less than impressed by what was said about Chandler Kinney and pro dancer Brandon Armstrong during Tuesday’s installment.

Chandler and Brandon have been early frontrunners since the season debuted, with many fans declaring them the season’s winners after their first performance.

Their latest performance netted them a score of 32 out of 40, which didn’t sit well with the show’s fans, who believed Chandler was unfairly criticized for certain aspects of her routine.

The problem for viewers is that Chandler and Brandon landed in the bottom three, alongside fellow couples Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko and Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One fan took issue with the judges’ awarding Brooks and Gleb the same score because they have received a lot of criticism for their performances this season.

Fans are done with the scores

“I know they did not just give brooks and gleb the same score as chandler and brandon,” one fan said alongside a video of Mia Goth.

i know they did not just give brooks and gleb the same score as chandler and brandon #DWTS pic.twitter.com/NLUHQSv2Nh — jos💭🫧 (@flwersvt) October 16, 2024

Another viewer took issue with the judges for telling Chandler she wasn’t digging deep enough in her performance.

“The judges made Chandler CRY and told her she wasn’t digging deep enough and then underscored her? JAIL,” the viewer declared.

the judges made Chandler CRY and told her she wasn't digging deep enough and then underscored her? JAIL #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Ir1SULJgmk — Kayla McKechnie (@kayla_mckechnie) October 16, 2024

Another fan celebrated that Brooks and Gleb had “finally been defeated.”

The critic then called out production and warned them not to “put Chandler in that position ever again.”

The observer didn’t believe it made sense.

DEDICATION NIGHT ELIMINATION RESULTS !!!!



BROOKS & GLEB HAS FINALLY BEEN DEFEATED !!!!!



BUT PRODUCTION…………. DON'T YOU EVER.



PUT CHANDLER IN THAT POSITION EVER AGAIN.



BECAUSE CHANDLER IN JEPOARDY…….



LIKE MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/9qqKwwiI2b — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) October 16, 2024

Derek Hough was name-dropped by a fan for giving Dwight the same score as Chandler.

“No way Derek just gave Dwight the same score he gave Chandler?” the viewer complained.

They even used an iconic NeNe Leakes moment to illustrate their thoughts on the situation.

No way Derek just gave Dwight the same score he gave chandler?! #dwts pic.twitter.com/8aZUmtNpIX — abie🏜️ (@abieology) October 16, 2024

Another fan said they would “be bitter if anyone gets a nine” because “chandler absolutely deserved nines.”

Fans think the judges are putting high expectations on Chandler

The viewer found it odd that the judges “underscore” not because the performance was bad but because they “expect more at this point.”

Fans of DWTS are making their voices heard. Pic credit: @seafIwrs/X

Another critic took issue with Chandler’s performance being “dedicated to the sacrifices her mother made for her,” and it was deemed not “deep enough” by the judges.

The viewer reasoned that Jenn Tran dedicated “her dance to a pop star she never met and no one bats an eye.”

Fans are concerned about the scoring on DWTS. Pic credit: @CaptainWinter4/X

Dancing With the Stars has divided audiences for years, but one common complaint is the lack of consistency in the judging department.

Whether it’s guest judges or the full-timers, someone always makes a snafu that earns them the ire of viewers, and sadly, we don’t expect it to end any time soon.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.