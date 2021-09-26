DWTS’ JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson reveal difficulties of two girls dancing

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson strike a pose on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

In the first week of Dancing With the Stars Season 30, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history.

The duo became the first same-sex duo to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

Things hit a stumble in the dance, but the two recovered and ended up with the highest score from the first week.

JoJo Siwa reveals why two girls dancing is hard

JoJo Siwa created a TikTok video showing her and Jenna Johnson practicing and they purposely struggled to get things right.

It was a funny video, but one that showed how it can be hard to have two girls dancing, especially when figuring out who was going to lead.

“The reality behind 2 girls dancing together. But wouldn’t want it any other way!!:),” JoJo wrote.

Jenna Johnson then shared the same video on her Instagram Stories.

However, as funny as the TikTok video was, there is a truth behind this. That was evident from their first dance last Monday night.

Jenna Johnson injures knee in first DWTS dance

There was a rough moment in the first dance for JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Jenna stumbled and almost fell, but JoJo was able to save her and kept dancing.

The judges appreciated the fact that JoJo recovered and saved the dance, awarding her with a 29 out of 30 – the highest score of the night.

What happened was that Jenna stepped on JoJo’s dress and stumbled. It was a moment that showed how awkward it was for a female to dance with someone wearing a big dress for the first time.

It also resulted in an injury.

“I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before,” Jenna said. “I slipped on JoJo’s dress, and both my feet actually came out from under me.”

“While I was in that process of trying to squeeze and not fall … my knee kind of tweaked, kind of slipped out of place, came back in.

“They made me take a day off to just rest. So, icing the knee, but I feel fine. I did some therapy last night.”

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson have a chance to follow up on their high scores from the first week, as they try to improve on their coordination together and continue to make history.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.