DWTS Daniella Karagach shows off hot new look with husband Pasha Pashkov

Daniella Karagach from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @daniellakaragach/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Daniella Karagach is used to getting all dressed up when she performs.

It is all part of the job description as she wears flashy, skimpy outfits, with a fully made-up face, and performs on the ballroom floor with a celebrity every week.

However, Daniella has admitted that isn’t how she prefers to look and dress when she is at home.

She likes going makeup-free with a pair of sweats on.

However, this week, she posted some photos on Instagram showing a hot new look and said that she really enjoyed the experience.

Daniella and Pasha from DWTS get all dressed up this week

New photos posted to social media showed Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov dressed up and posing.

She wrote in the caption, “Not gonna lie, I really enjoyed dressing up the last few days. Although I’ll always prefer sweats, oversized tees and no makeup this was actually kinda fun It’s amazing being able to walk and enjoy the sunshine again as well #bootfree.”

The hashtag refers to the fact that Daniella broke her ankle while performing on the Dancing with the Stars tour. She is now out of the walking boot and back on her own two feet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was also made up and dressed up in a great look.

Daniella wore a yellow top with her midriff showing and a light blue pair of slacks. She finished the look with white sandals and a wicker-looking purse. Pasha wore a loose t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

In the next photo, Daniella rocked a green jumpsuit with stars on it. The following photos showed more of the jumpsuit with Pasha standing beside Daniella in a white Hawaiian-themed collared shirt and blue slacks.

Daniella posted another picture in the green jumpsuit, showing off her black sneakers, while standing in a parking lot.

She finished with even more photos of the outfit before a video closed out the post of her walking down a sidewalk in an earlier outfit.

Daniella seems to be promoting a designer

Daniella followed her earlier posts up with more photos and she tagged designer Stella McCartney.

In those pictures, Daniella wore a blue futuristic one-piece that resembled a racing suit.

Once again, Daniella was all made up and looked fantastic in the photos.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.