DWTS’ Charly Burke reveals a shocking secret about her sex life

Cheryl Burke started her new podcast and has kept her promise that she would talk about her love and sex life on it.

What many fans didn’t expect was that Cheryl would go as deep as she did in her actual sex life.

In last week’s episode, Cheryl revealed something about her sex life that was both shocking and, for some fans, possibly too much information.

Cheryl Burke has never been satisfied during sex

Cheryl Burke said she would be open and honest with her fans on her new podcast, Burke in the Game.

However, many thought she would be opening up about her relationships. Instead, she is taking fans into a discussion of her actual sex life.

Cheryl, 38, admitted on the podcast that she has never experienced an orgasm. This might seem like a shot at her past relationships, but she said her former partners are not the reason for this.

The conversation started when she said she used to believe that she had to want to have sex weekly to feel validated.

“That was because I didn’t think I was enough,” Cheryl said. “I validated myself through engaging in physical activity like that, but another thing I wanted to confess … I’ve never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse. This doesn’t reflect on any partner I’ve been with; it only reflects on me.”

Cheryl said she blames past abuse

While she doesn’t blame her partners, she does blame her childhood. Cheryl said she always felt abuse, shame, and vulnerability when she was younger.

Cheryl lost her virginity when she was 13 and said she moved too fast into relationships.

“I didn’t associate sex with intimacy or love, honestly,” she said. “It was something that I did because I felt like I had to, in a way, just to keep a boyfriend and to feel safe and loved, and this was clearly horrible.”

She said that she has gotten stronger as she has gotten older.

“I’m definitely not afraid to stick up for myself, and really I just don’t take anyone’s bulls***,” Cheryl said. “But when I was younger, that was definitely not the case. It was quite the opposite.”

