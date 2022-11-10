DWTS channels the 90s with shocking fashion choices

The DWTS crew stunned in 90s-inspired outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Booyah! The competing pairs on this week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars moved and grooved to hit songs like Ice Ice Baby and Barbie Girl wearing the hottest fashion trends of the 90s.

From cornrows and brightly-colored extensions to Barbie-inspired ensembles, the star-studded cast was fully committed to the eccentric era.

The themed evening also included an abundance of fishnet tights and glittery hair accessories.

The sensational show began with a group dance by the pros to the jam Whatta Man, performed live by Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

Afterward, the couples faced off two-by-two, with five extra points at stake for the winners.

At the night’s end, two outstanding teams were told to ‘talk to the hand’ in a shocking double elimination.

Vinny Guadagnino paid homage to A Night at the Roxbury in classic purple suit

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino rocked a bold purple suit for 90s night alongside his stunning partner Koko Iwasaki, who dazzled in a revealing white dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The pair danced the tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway from the timeless 1998 film A Night at the Roxbury starring Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell.

Spoiler alert: the dynamic duo scored 29/40 and was sent home during the night’s double elimination alongside fellow dancers Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev.

Still, Vinny didn’t let the blunt criticism get him down, saying he “had to keep reminding myself that the only failure in life is not to try.”

Trevor Donovan looked like a Ken doll with pink vest and chiseled abs

90210 star Trevor Donovan got in full Ken mode for 90s night, dancing his plastic heart out to Barbie Girl by Aqua with his lovely partner Emma Slater.

The handsome blonde really got into character with blue jeans and a pink vest left open to show off his rock-hard abs.

Emma looked equally impressive in a thigh-skimming neon green skirt and pink bra with an oversized pink belt tying the whole look together.

Another shoutout goes to Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas, who earned a perfect score with their incredible performance to the 90s pump-up anthem Song 2 by Blur.

The social media star was all that and a bag of chips in a gorgeous green number that highlighted her killer curves.

The brunette beauty dropped into the splits and high-kicked her way to the top of the pack this week, but will she deliver in the next episode?

The ultra-talented celebrity dancers will face another double elimination next week in the semi-finals on November 14, and the big finale is set to air on November 21.