DWTS champ Emma Slater stuns in skimpy bikini

Dancing with the Stars champ, Emma Slater stunned in a skimpy bikini. Emma is best known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars as a dancer and choreographer.

The bright orange and hot pink bikini featured a floral pattern and complimented the dancer’s fit physique and sun-touched skin. It featured a strap wrapped around Emma’s waist, above her belly button.

Emma rocked messy beach hair and no makeup, perfect for the athletic day she had at the beach as she learned to surf. Her long blonde strands cascaded down and nearly reached her waist.

The professional dancer posed with one arm around actor and dancer Trevor Donovan, who rocked a shirtless beach look and a backward hat. Trevor is Emma’s dance partner and taught her how to surf before he faced the camera with a confident gaze.

Emma and Trevor were surrounded by the beautiful beach backdrop of Del Mar, California. The sky was a bright blue, and the day looked absolutely amazing for a fun time spent at the beach.

The accomplished choreographer posted the photo on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “someone taught me how to surf today.” The post has earned well over 40,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan dance together

On September 26, a Dancing with the Stars episode showed a romantic dance between Emma and Trevor. Emma was so proud of the dance that she posted a video of it on her Instagram.

Emma’s caption included, “I still can’t believe he did that! @travordonovan so proud of you for this Rumba!! Errrrr maybe there’s a hidden dancer inside of you, I don’t know! Can’t wait to work hard again this week and push to make you the best dancer you can be.”

Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan respond to questions on their relationship

The steamy dance between Emma and Trevor had viewers question the pair’s relationship.

Alfonso Ribeira asked the couple if the dance was exceptional acting or if there was a real connection between the two. Us Weekly reported their response.

“If you’re really doing a good job acting, it all comes from the truth, so there’s something real in every performance,” Trevor responded.

Emma was grateful for Trevor’s response, partly because she wasn’t ready to answer the question.

“We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier,” Emma said to Trevor. “But then when Alfonso asked that question, I was so glad you answered because I was like, ‘I can’t.'”