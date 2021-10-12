DWTS alumni would love to replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host

Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @tyrabanks/Instagram

People are complaining more and more lately over Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. If people want a former DWTS alumni to replace her, one just threw their name in the hat.

Banks is an executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, so her job is probably secure, no matter what fans might want or say about it.

Many fans point out that Tyra Banks tries to make the show about her and she has said in the past that she wants to get people talking about her after the episodes.

However, many fans don’t like that and want the focus on the dancers and not the host. With some of the more unique outfits that Tyra wears on the show, she does take a lot of the attention away from the dancing.

Now, there is a DWTS alumni who would love to host the show.

Dancing With the Stars alumni would love to host the show

Victoria Arlen, who competed on Dancing With the Stars in Season 25, said she would love to get the job as the host of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent interview, Arlen said she would love to host Dancing With the Stars, calling it “such a dream come true.”

However, the chances of Tyra Banks stepping down is slim.

Who is Victoria Arlen?

Arlen was an inspirational story for Dancing With the Stars. Two years before she appeared on the show, she was in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down.

Not only did she regain the ability to walk again, but she moved on to appear on Dancing With the Stars.

Arlen was 11 when she developed medical conditions that took away her ability to speak, eat, walk, or move. She slipped into a vegetative state and remained there for four years.

In 2010, medication began to help her recover and she began to relearn how to speak, eat, and move.

Two years later, Arlen performed at the 2012 Summer Paralympics for the U.S. swimming team and won one gold and three silver medals.

In 2013, she was blocked from another Paralympics appearance because she no longer had proof of a permanent disability. She started working for ESPN in 2015 as a sportscaster.

In 2016, she learned to walk again and in 2017 she had no sensation in her legs.

In 2017, she appeared on Dancing With the Stars and partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. They reached the semi-finals and she placed fifth.

However. she also had one of the most memorable daces on the show, where she used a wheelchair as a prop.

As for her ability to host Dancing With the Stars, it wouldn’t be her first time.

Victoria Arlen was co-host of American Ninja Warrior Junior for its second season in 2020 and is a co-host on SportsNation.

Dancing With the Stars aires this week on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.