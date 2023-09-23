DWTS alum Sharna Burgess secretly engaged to Brian Austin Green for two months

Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars’ former dance pro Sharna Burgess are engaged!

Sharna revealed the big news on Friday while chatting with Brian on their shared podcast, Old-ish, in an episode called Breaking News.

With this new engagement news and Sharna’s revelations about her time on Dancing with the Stars, the couple’s podcast is becoming one for which fans must tune in.

The engagement is actually old news for the couple, as it went down in July as they got ready for BAG’s 50th birthday celebration.

Brian explained that he decided to do it then because “she’d never see it coming.”

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

He was right; Sharna was surprised by the proposal, and obviously, she said yes.

Sharna Burgess shared the story of how Brian Austin Green proposed

On their podcast, Sharna opened up about her proposal, which sounds incredibly sweet.

“We head into our bedroom, and I start to get these feelings of like, ‘Oh my god, this just feels like a moment,'” Sharna said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, kids come here.’ And the kids come in with him, and Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box.”

She continued with her story, “He takes the box from Journey, and he opens it up to me, and he says, ‘Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'”

“Of course, I said yes,” she said, and added that she “put that ring on my finger, and I hugged all of them, and it was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us. It was our unit, our tribe. And I love that that’s how he wanted to do it.”

Following their engagement announcement, Sharna and Brian shared a video on Instagram that they captioned, “Our latest chapter.”

In the video, Brian first put his hand down, palm facing up, on the grass. Then, his four minor children slowly placed their hands on top of his, with Sharna coming in last to show off her perfect manicure and a gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ relationship timeline

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess sparked dating rumors in 2020 when they were spotted out together. Brian later revealed that he was set up by his business manager, whom they share.

In 2021, he joined the Dancing with the Stars cast for Season 30 and was paired up with Sharna. They were eliminated in week four, but that didn’t stop their relationship from growing.

In 2022, Sharna and Brian announced they were expecting a child together. This would be Sharna’s first and Brian’s fifth child. He shares three children with ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 10; Bodhi, 9; and Journey, 7. He also shares his 21-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.