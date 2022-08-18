Drew Sidora stuns in sheer yellow crop top and matching pants

Drew poses in a stunning yellow outfit. Pic credit: Bravo/YouTube

Drew Sidora, star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is flawlessly showing her beauty in an adorable yellow two-piece pant set.

Although Drew loves to throw shades and the occasional prop, there was no shade stepping in the way of Drew’s glamorous outfit as the sun captured her beautiful essence.

Drew recently posted a photo of herself in Mexico, surrounded by an amazing view of the sun, blue skies, and greenery.

The well-known singer and infamous actor sat stylishly in a lounge chair, giving off a very sensual pose.

Drew accented her sunny style with turquoise rings, and stunning shades.

Drew captioned her photo, “paradise.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans flocked to Drew’s comment section to hype her up

Drew has always had a strong following of supporters who have loved anything she has done.

Many fans flocked to Drew’s comment section to show their love for the post and to tell her just how beautiful she is.

One fan complimented Drew’s beauty and acknowledged how lucky Ralph must be to have Drew in his life.

The fan said, “Ralph is lucky to be in her presence he’s lucky she stickin the marriage out. This woman is so bad I legit want her !!!!![red heart emoji, red heart emoji, red heart emoji] she’s sooo fine hands down the hottest baddest female round.”

Drew also received love from her amazing photographer for the day, which was her darling husband Ralph Pittman.

Ralph commented on her Instagram photo and said, “Whoever took this picture is amazing!! Beautiful as always [heart eyes emoji].”

Drew Sidora has lost over 20 lbs and continues show off her hard work

During the beginning of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew debuted her weight loss program Drop It with Drew which is a health and fitness program targeted to help women who have given birth, to lose their baby weight positively and effectively by ensuring proper health and nutrition.

Drew has claimed that she had lost over 20 pounds in under three weeks, and ever since she revealed that information, she has been dedicated to staying fit and maintaining her weight loss.

Drew has been an inspiration to many women looking to get back into shape after having children, and even women who just want to lead healthier lives.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.