Drew Sidora stuns in plunging sheer white dress

Drew Sidora is showing off her fashion sense. Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora is glamming up this season.

She recently took to social media to post a fabulous picture of herself.

She was wearing a beautiful white dress with two slits on her midsection.

The long mesh sleeves had a pick-a-boo effect throughout.

A triple necklace with white crystals and a rose gold heart highlighted her plunging neckline.

Drew wore long blond braids parted to the side.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora posts photo to promote the show

The look gave Caribbean vibes, for a good reason, as it was taken on the recent cast trip to Jamaica.

She captioned the post, “Tune into #RHOA tonight.”

After racing with Marlo Hampton on the cast trip to Jamaica, Drew Sidora hurt her Achilles tendon.

Fans took to the comment section to compliment Drew on her looks.

One viewer wrote, “An absolutely beautiful human being.”

Another fan commented, “Hope you’re doing better Drew!”

Drew has been putting more effort into her looks after fans dissed her wigs last season.

Recently, returning OG Sheree Whitfield publicly mocked Drew’s looks and accused her of wearing cheap wigs.

She must be doing something right because even supermodel and the breakout star of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Chanel Ayan, complimented her.

She wrote, “Gorgeous [red heart emoji]”

Drew Sidora and Sheree Whitfield are feuding and hit below the belt

She recently got into a Twitter fight with Sheree, and the OG even shaded her looks after Drew accused her of owing her money.

Drew and Sheree threw a surprise party for Marlo and Kenya on the recent episode of the RHOA. However, Drew accused the OG of not paying her half of the expenses for the event.

Drew wrote, “The moment I realize I wasn’t getting my money”

The moment I realize I wasn’t getting my money pic.twitter.com/cZIB1afHnS — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) August 29, 2022

The Reality stars went back and forth for a while, throwing insults at each other.

Some even fans even got involved in their feud.

At one point, Sheree came for Drew’s looks and said, “Just like them cheap a** wigs you were wearing last season?”

Drew posted another picture on social media to prove her wigs are top-tier and even tagged Porsha Williams and her wig company, Go Naked Hair.

Viewers are interested in how this feud between Sheree and Drew will play out at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.