Drew Sidora stuns braless in plunging pantsuit

Drew Sidora looked stunning in orange at the iHeart Radio Music Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta housewife Drew Sidora presented at the iHeart Radio Awards this past weekend.

She joined former RHOBH housewife Teddi Mellencamp and current star Kyle Richards for the awards in Las Vegas.

Drew wowed fans with her black mini dress the first night and didn’t disappoint the following evening either. She looked like a true Atlanta peach, clad in a plunging orange pantsuit just in time for fall.

The Fashion Nova influencer paired the night’s look with large hoop earrings and matching bangle bracelets. Drew wore her hair down for a sleek look with a middle part.

She styled the jacket with matching wide-legged, cuffed trousers for an orange monotone ensemble.

Alongside Teddi, the pair looked ready for Halloween. The former RHOBH star was all leather and lace; Teddi sported a black leather miniskirt and leather jacket over a sheer lace crop top.

Drew Sidora’s husband stands by her side

Drew posted her tailored look shortly before the final part of the RHOA reunion aired on Sunday evening. The housewife’s marriage was a hot topic of conversation this past season.

Earlier in the show, Drew said she saw text messages between her husband, Ralph Pittman, and his former assistant that were less than professional. The assistant allegedly offered Ralph a massage, and Drew wasn’t shy in admitting her discomfort about it.

As fellow RHOA cast members let Drew know this season, she deserves honesty from her husband and the biological father to (almost all) of her children.

Ralph and Drew share three children together, two of them biological.

This past season Drew and Ralph disagreed about Ralph legally adopting her son, Josiah, from a previous relationship. Ralph claimed it was out of respect to Josiah’s biological father that he did not want to go through the adoption process, despite allegedly telling his wife he would.

As of now, Ralph continues to be a loving father to Josiah, who says Ralph adopting him would not change their relationship.

Despite their marriage difficulties, the couple seems to be doing much better now. Ralph accompanied his wife to the awards show and even produced her new single, Already Know.

Teddi Mellencamp interviewed Drew and Ralph

Just days before her iHeart Radio appearance, Drew shared a post on Instagram revealing her recent interaction with another Housewives star, RHOC’s Tamra Judge.

Tamra and Teddi share a podcast together called Two T’s in a Pod. The pair invited Drew and her husband on as guests for an episode where they shared laughs alongside Teddi and her husband.

Drew and Ralph talked openly about their marriage and how working together on Drew’s music video brought them closer together.

You can catch Drew, Teddi, and the entire festival on The CW Network for a two-night special on October 7 and October 8 at 8/7c on The CW Network.