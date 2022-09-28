Drew Sidora shows off legs in thigh-skimming minidress

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora has a new single out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Last weekend, Drew Sidora attended the iHeart Radio Music Festival with her husband Ralph Sidora.

She was a presenter alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards and Kyle’s former castmate Teddi Mellencamp.

She wore a skin-tight mini dress with long and sheer sleeves.

She accessorized her look with some beautiful hoop earrings and black sandals with a strap at the ankles.

Her golden locks were parted down the middle as she smiled for the camera.

She looked fabulous and very happy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora looked fabulous at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival just a few days after releasing her new single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Drew shared a series of pictures from the event.

She wrote, “had a blast presenting at @iheartradio”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her post, she also shared a clip where she was on a double date with her husband, Ralph, Teddi, and her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

In the short video, they were cheering Teddi on, as she tried an oyster for the first time.

Drew also revealed that while she was in Las Vegas she, “Got grilled” on Teddi’s and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod.

Teddi Mellencamp asked Ralph Sidora about ‘gaslighting’

Teddi and Drew’s husbands joined in. The podcast’s official Instagram page shared a post where Teddi was seen asking them, what their definition of “gaslighting” was. Ralph immediately made a joke, and the four of them started laughing.

During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Ralph was accused of gaslighting Drew a lot.

During the reunion, he admitted that watching back he became much more aware of his shortcomings. The couple said they are in therapy together and working on their issues.

Drew revealed that she was looking to have fewer, “High highs and low lows” in her relationship with her husband.

Drew Sidora made a big announcement

Things are looking up for Drew.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently took to social media to make a big announcement. She released a new single with her husband as her producer.

The Game actress wrote in a collaboration post with her husband “So we did a thing. I’m beyond grateful and excited to share something I’ve been passionate about throughout my entire career. I wanna thank my husband aka “producer” for making this little dream of mine a reality.”

She added, “We’re doing this thang together and I couldn’t feel more blessed.”

She then shared audio of her new single, “Already Know.”

Former RHOA star, Porsha Williams took to social media to congratulate her. She wrote, “Come THROUGH DREW!” She made sure to tell fans that the single was “A vibe.” and to go listen to it.

Her co-star and Grammy Award winner, Kandi Burruss-Tucker took to social media to urge fans to go and listen to Drew’s single.

She wrote, “Check out @Drewsidora’s new music! It’s [flame emojis]

It seems like Drew has all the support she needs to make this new single a hit.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.