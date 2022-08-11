Drew Sidora shows off curves in beautiful blush pink dress

Drew Sidora stuns in an elegant blush pink dress. Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and the face of Drop it With Drew, Drew Sidora stunned the internet by showing off her seductive curves in a beautiful blush pink dress.

Drew Sidora recently posted a picture to her Instagram account of her standing in her off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved, blush pink dress, with a pair of strappy red bottoms to pull the entire look together.

Drew’s hair was in an elegant high bun with box braids, and accentuating her face were large hoop earrings.

Behind Drew was natural greenery with hints of pink effortlessly allowing Drew’s stunning physique to be the main focus of the photo.

Drew Sidora has worked very hard for the body that she now has which she attributes to her program, Drop it With Drew.

Drew claimed to have lost over 25lbs in just under three weeks.

Drew received many compliments from The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans

Drew has been in many heated conversations with the other women of the show, with the most recent debacle being with She By Sheree founder, Sheree Whitfield.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite Drew’s character flaws and attitude toward other women on the screen, many fans support Drew and her mission.

Fans flocked to Drew’s comments section to share their love and support for her and to compliment her bold and sexy look.

One fan commented on Drew’s Instagram post about how beautiful she looked.

The fan said, “You always serving but they stay talking junk about you you look beautiful”

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Another fan commented on Drew’s Instagram post complimenting her taste in clothing and shoes.

The fan said, “Love this look! Ur a beauty! (heart eyes emoji) Come thru dress and shoes!!!!! (fire emoji)”

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Critics of Drew Sidora bypassed the outfit and criticized her character on WWHL

As stunning as Drew was in her dress, some critics of Drew did not want to compliment Drew on her look, as they were still bothered by some of the things she mentioned on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week when she was questioned about Sanya fulfilling her duties as a wife.

The critic commented that Drew should have kept her opinions on the topic to herself, as the critic thought her answer was “toxic.”

The critic said, “That is some disgusting stuff you said about marriage and children on WWHL. (cup emoji) it’s very clear that your husband is a POS by instead of spreading your abused wife mentality maybe it’s better if you kept your tainted antiquated extremely toxic and backwards opinions to yourself.”

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Drew’s opinions definitely spark conversation, and yet she looks flawless while doing so.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.