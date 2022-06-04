Drew Sidora shows lots of cleavage in plunging neckline while out with RHOA co-star Sanya Richards-Ross

Drew Sidora stuns in a form-fitting outfit with a plunging neckline standing next to co-star Sanya Richards-Ross. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora was seen posing in a pic with her co-star Sanya Richards-Ross.

The two were seen smiling and acting friendly as if there were no underlying issues between them.

Drew poses with Sanya

Drew Sidora shared a photo of her and Sanya in a recent post while the two were in New York City.

Unlike many of Drew’s other Instagram posts, Drew did not caption this picture at all.

Drew not having a caption on this photo and only doing a few hashtags may make some wonder if the picture was forced between the two, as they have not been on the best of terms recently.

As many know, Drew and Sanya have not had the best relationship, despite Drew being the person who brought Sanya on to the show.

During the first few episodes, Drew and Sanya seemed like they were best friends. However, over time, Sanya started to show her true colors.

In a prior episode, Sanya took it upon herself to let everyone know that Drew perhaps was not the person that she thought she was after the explosive argument between Drew and Sheree.

Sanya mentioned that she had never seen Drew act in such a manner and was slightly taken aback.

Fans are not buying the friendliness portrayed in the photo and urge Drew to be mindful of Sanya’s intentions

Drew mentioned in a recent interview that she and Sanya could not get on the same page during the season as it was extremely difficult for them to do so.

Fans had much to say about the photo as they did not trust Sanya and her intentions.

One fan directly said that she did not trust Sanya.

The fan commented, “I don’t trust her. Seems like she just want to fit in and quick to jump sides. Be careful, Drew.”

Although Drew and Sanya looked as though they had hashed out their differences, some fans honestly thought Drew should be mindful of all of her castmate’s intentions and not just about Sanya.

The fan commented, “Drew, none of those ladies are your friend!”

Drew and Sanya taking the time to snap a quick pic may seem like they are on the road to patching up their friendship; however, things are not always as they seem.

