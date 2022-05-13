Drew Sidora poses pantless in thigh-high boots as RHOA fans beg her to leave Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora posts a sexy photo to Instagram. Pic credit: Bravo

Drew Sidora is officially in her second season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her first season focused on her marriage to her husband, Ralph Pittman, and the ups and downs they experienced as a couple and parents.

As a seasoned actress, musician, and video star, Drew is accustomed to being sexy and in high fashion. She posts racy photos on her Instagram, showing off her gorgeous figure, especially after losing weight during the show’s hiatus.

The mom-of-three recently posted a thirst trap photo to social media, with fans showing her some love but also telling Drew she needs to dump her husband, who has been shown treating her poorly already this season.

Drew posed in a silk shirt and thigh-high boots

Drew was feeling herself and took to Instagram to post an alluring photo with the caption, “Feels Good to Look Good.” She is standing outside on the sidewalk, wearing a Casablanca brand silk shirt as a dress. The shirt currently retails for $872.

The low-cut shirt, made of 100% silk, showcased a contrast black collar, long sleeves, a concealed button-down front, and finished with a red-toned hardware button to the collar. She flaunted her legs with red leather thigh-high heeled boots.

Her co-stars Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and new friend-of Monyetta Shaw all posted flame emoji’s in her comments, letting their friend know how hot she looked.

However, some fans left messages telling Drew to drop her husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One user said Drew is too beautiful to be treated the way Ralph treats her.

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

A different fan begged Drew to leave Ralph, seeing how he treated her last season, and they have already struggled this season as well.

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Another fan kept it simple, saying, “Leave Ralph!

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

One user pleaded with her ” divorce that narcissistic husband of you.”

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Drew and Ralph have struggled since they came on the show

Ralph quickly became one of the most hated husbands in Real Housewives history. But Drew and Ralph have been very transparent about their rocky marriage from the moment they were introduced on the show.

Last season, Drew admitted that after an explosive argument with Ralph, he left their home for three days, and she had no clue where he was. Ralph stubbornly refused to apologize for what he did, despite an emotional Drew trying to find out where he disappeared to for three days. Then Drew revealed that she found out that while Ralph was away, he had cameras in the home and was secretly spying on his wife and kids.

This season involved a scandal between Ralph, his assistant, and a massage. It was alleged that Ralph was texting his assistant and that the assistant was offering massages. Drew and viewers thought this was too shady, considering she did not understand why Ralph’s assistant would be offering up massages if the two were solely on a business-level relationship.

But for now, it seems Drew is committed to her man and determined to work through any and all issues they have to deal with.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.