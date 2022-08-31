Drew Sidora drops it low dancing in a swimsuit and heels by the pool

Drew Sidora shows off her dance moves in a one-piece and black heels. Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Drew Sidora is in the thick of her second season as a Real Housewife of Atlanta, and her time on the show has been spent focusing on her marriage troubles with her husband, Ralph Pittman.

She has also gone up against many of her castmates, causing drama with other Housewives, which, of course, makes for good TV for viewers. In Sunday’s episode, Drew and Sheree had a blowout fight, which spilled over onto Twitter.

Drew is also a seasoned actress, musician, and video star, so she is accustomed to being sexy and in high fashion. She loves to post racy photos on her Instagram, showing off her gorgeous figure, especially after losing weight during the show’s hiatus.

Drew later did admit to having a full mommy makeover, a surgical cosmetic procedure that includes breast implants and a tummy tuck, but she also does credit eating healthy and working out with her new program, Drop It with Drew.

She is clearly proud of the results of her hard work, especially after admitting that she had been body shamed by co-star Kenya Moore.

The mom of three recently posted a thirst trap video to social media, where she posed in a printed swimsuit, and also did a little bit of sexy dancing by the pool.

RHOA: Drew Sidora showed off her curves in a sexy one-piece

Drew was hanging out poolside, and she sported a multicolored, body-hugging swimsuit, and had a hand fan as an accessory.

Her white suit had shades of black, red, and green, which showed off her curvy physique as her skin glistened in the sun. She also wore thick black heels, which tied going up her calves.

Drew also showcased white-framed triangle sunglasses, which she wore as she fanned herself in the hot Atlanta sun and laid out on a lounger.

The Chicago native also showed off her dance moves, dropping her body down to the ground, and shaking her derriere. In the end, she gave her followers some love by blowing a kiss at the camera.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are still having marriage struggles

When Drew debuted on the show last season, Ralph quickly became one of the most hated husbands in Real Housewives history. But Drew and Ralph have been very transparent about their rocky marriage from the moment they were introduced to the show.

Earlier this season, Ralph was involved in a scandal with his female assistant, who Drew found out was giving him massages. Drew, and the viewers, thought this was suspicious, considering she did not understand why Ralph’s assistant would be offering up massages if the two were solely on a business-level relationship.

Drew and Ralph continue to work on their marriage as Ralph considers adopting Drew’s eldest son, Josiah. The show has also focused on Ralph writing a book on step-parenting, as he has raised Josiah since he was very young.

Fans continue to root the couple on as they attempt to repair the damage in their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.