Dr. Garcia: Who is Ross Mathews engaged to?

Ross Mathews flashing his engagement ring on the Drew Barrymore show. Pic credit: CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews just announced his engagement to Dr. Wellington Garcia after one year of dating.

After their relationship survived the struggles of dating through the pandemic, they have come out on the other side happier and better than ever.

Ross has kept this relationship almost completely out of the public eye, so fans are surprised, yet excited for the happy couple!

The question still remains: Who exactly is Dr. Garcia?

Ross finally spills the tea about new fiance

On the Drew Barrymore Show today, Mathews shared the good news and he finally got the chance to gush about his future husband.

https://youtu.be/9bFoH3JWmNc

“We started dating right before the pandemic, and then we had to date through quarantine, ya know? Making those Zoom dates and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work,” Mathews explained to Barrymore.

It seems the two have a quarantine fairy tale romantic relationship, and Mathews could not stop smiling throughout the interview.

“He’s an educator, he’s hilarious, and he’s the smartest person I ever met. And Beyonce says, ‘If you like it you should put a ring on it.’ And well, I did!” Ross boasted as he showed off the rock on his finger.

Now, who is Dr. Garcia?

Prior to Ross’s announcement, Garcia was pretty much unknown to the entertainment and reality TV world. This is the complete opposite of Mathews, who almost won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, and is a panel judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Wellington’s official Instagram (@drwgarcia) started posting content one week ago, and only two photos have been shared; one of a city skyline and a photo of himself with Ross.

This entertainment outsider was exactly who Mathews needed as a husband! He holds a doctorate in education and while it is assumed that he works in the education field in some capacity, very little is actually known about Ross Mathews’ fiance.

Friends and fans congratulated Ross and Wellington

Ross’s friends and fellow reality TV personalities took to his Instagram engagement announcement to give the couple well wishes.

Mathews’s long-time friend and comedian Heather McDonald expressed how she was able to watch their relationship grow.

Pic credit:@heathermcdonald/Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars contestant Shangela commented:

Pic credit: @itsshangela/Instagram

Mathews’s past relationships

From 2008 to 2018, Ross dated stylist Salvador Camarena, and the breakup was reportedly amicable. Then, Mathews had a short romance with LeAnn Rimes’ former production assistant in 2019.

But Ross finally has found a life partner in Dr. Garcia.

Fans are now anticipating the selection of their wedding date.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8/7c on VH1.