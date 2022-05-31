Doug Hehner reacts to Jamie Otis in cheeky bikini

Jamie Otis flaunts her rear and receives praise from husband Doug Hehner. Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie Otis used her social platform to again champion body positivity.

Jamie put her backside on display in a black bikini for her recent video as she encouraged all body types to be confident and wear swimsuits.

Doug Hehner reacted to Jamie’s cheeky video and praised his wife’s beauty and confidence.

Doug Hehner calls Jamie Otis ‘sexy’ in black bikini

Jamie Otis took to Instagram to share a video of her walking down a dirt path in a black bikini top and bottom.

Jamie’s black bikini bottoms let her rear hang out as she walked confidently away from the camera.

Over the video, Jamie included text that read, “Actual footage of me walking & not caring what anyone else thinks of what I look like in my swimsuit.”

Jamie captioned the post, “This weekend marks the beginning of summer.☀️ We all have body hair, stretch marks, cellulite, and rolls…Wear the suit and go enjoy yourself.👙😎🏝.”

Doug Hehner took to the comment section to sweetly hype up his wife.

Referring to Jamie’s message about not caring what anyone thinks, Doug wrote, “I think you care what I think, and I think you look sexy AF.”

Jamie replied, “I do care what you think and I’m so thankful you’ve loved me at every size! I love YOU!”

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Even Stevens and Kim Possible Actress Christy Carlson Romano also commented with adoration as she wrote, “Your smile!!!!!” With a heart-eyed emoji.

Jamie’s body positivity posts have been making a difference for her followers, with one commenter writing, “Went out and got me a new bikini because of your body positive posts.”

Jamie was thrilled by that news and responded, “yassss mama! Get itttttt!”

Another fan commented, “I love this. I’m trying so hard.”

Jamie offered some encouragement, writing, “you got this girl! It doesn’t happen over night, but slowly you really stop caring and it is truly so freeing!”

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie Otis embraces her mom pouch

While traveling with her family, Jamie has been highlighting her body. One of her posts addressed her “mom pouch.”

Jamie shared a video of herself covering up her lower stomach and hiking with her children. She detailed her feelings in her caption.

Jamie’s caption included writing, “Mamas, we may be softer & squishier than we once were, but we are also stronger too.💪 If you’re feeling down, just tuck that mom pouch in🤓, grab your babies (even if they’re big now), and get out of the house! Life’s too short to let a mom pouch stop us from realizing our STRENGTH.😘❤️.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.